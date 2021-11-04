Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Breaks Down Avery Davis TD

Brian Kelly has been breaking down a key play each week as part of Inside Notre Dame Football. The breakdowns give Irish fans a glimpse into the Xs and Os behind some of the biggest plays each week. This week’s was particularly interesting because it gives a glimpse into what the offense can do with Tyler Buchner running the show.

Avery Davis’s touchdown against North Carolina came on a designed run play, but Buchner recognized an uncovered receiver and fired it out to Davis for an easy touchdown. It seems simple enough, but Notre Dame was not running many of these early in the season. With Buchner’s running ability, plays like this should – and will be in the future – lethal for the Irish offense.