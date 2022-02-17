Podcast: Notre Dame Has a Full Staff and We Like. We Like it A lot.

More than two months after Bayou Brian’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish finally have a full coaching staff and we’re fans of what Marcus Freeman put together. We broke down the staff, answered some questions, and had some fun talking Irish football.
- What Al Golden brings to the table for Notre Dame
- How much turnover would their have been even if Brian Kelly stayed at Notre Dame?
- How big of a recruit is Dante Moore for Notre Dame?
- Who is Notre Dame from any time period that you would add to the 2021 Irish if you could?
- Notre Dame being a “dad joke” program to being the “cool uncle” program with the new staff.
- Why it was important that Marcus Freeman went outside his circle to complete the staff
- Over/under of Notre Dame football players getting draft in April
- What is the one meal both of us wish we could master?
We returned this week after a week off thanks to a hellacious week of work for Frank so there was a lot to talk about. Notre Dame has two new assistants since the last pod and still needs a DC while USC’s Lincoln Riley said some dumb things this week that will make it easy to dislike him. Here’s a rundown of everything we covered this week.
- Some concerns with the relatively young age of the Irish coaching staff
- Forget projecting 2022 starters, we looked ahead to 2023
- What’s up with the DC search?
- What early enrollees we’re most excited about
- How did Notre Dame’s interior DL play relative to expectations in 2021?
- What to expect from Tyler Buchner in 2021
- Our favorite songs from Encanto (thanks to a listener’s question)
- Lincoln Riley’s ridiculously hypocritical comments on the transfer portal
- Notre Dame and NIL