Podcast: Notre Dame Has a Full Staff and We Like. We Like it A lot.

More than two months after Bayou Brian’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish finally have a full coaching staff and we’re fans of what Marcus Freeman put together. We broke down the staff, answered some questions, and had some fun talking Irish football.

What Al Golden brings to the table for Notre Dame

How much turnover would their have been even if Brian Kelly stayed at Notre Dame?

How big of a recruit is Dante Moore for Notre Dame?

Who is Notre Dame from any time period that you would add to the 2021 Irish if you could?

Notre Dame being a “dad joke” program to being the “cool uncle” program with the new staff.

Why it was important that Marcus Freeman went outside his circle to complete the staff

Over/under of Notre Dame football players getting draft in April

What is the one meal both of us wish we could master?

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery 48 TIPA 9.7% (4.5) Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk 47 DIPA 7.8% (4.25) Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer 46 Hazy IPA 5.9% (4.0) Poltergeist / Tox Brewery 45 TIPA 10% (4.25) All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)