Podcast: Notre Dame Has a Full Staff and We Like. We Like it A lot.

0

More than two months after Bayou Brian’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish finally have a full coaching staff and we’re fans of what Marcus Freeman put together.  We broke down the staff, answered some questions, and had some fun talking Irish football. 

  • What Al Golden brings to the table for Notre Dame
  • How much turnover would their have been even if Brian Kelly stayed at Notre Dame?
  • How big of a recruit is Dante Moore for Notre Dame?
  • Who is Notre Dame from any time period that you would add to the 2021 Irish if you could?
  • Notre Dame being a “dad joke” program to being the “cool uncle” program with the new staff. 
  • Why it was important that Marcus Freeman went outside his circle to complete the staff
  • Over/under of Notre Dame football players getting draft in April
  • What is the one meal both of us wish we could master?

