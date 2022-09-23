About Last Week

Notre Dame outscored California 10-0 in the 4th quarter of last’s week game to secure its first win of the season. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. Quarterback, Drew Pyne starred in his first career start for the Irish and walked away victorious. Pyne finished the game with 150-yards passing including two touchdowns. For the first time all season, Notre Dame’s quarterback did not lead the team in rushing. Instead, Irish running back, Audric Estime carried the rock 18 times for 76 yards and one score.

Once again, the Irish defense played admirably limiting California to just 17 points while pitching a shutout in the 4th quarter. As a unit, the Notre Dame defense finished the game with six total sacks. Defensive End, Isaiah Foskey tallied 1.5 sacks which marked him 9th all-time in sacks for Notre Dame.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis is lost for the season due to a torn ACL and TE Mitchell Evans is out indefinitely due to an injured foot. DL Osita Ekwonu (Achilles) and TE Cane Berrong (knee) are both questionable. Quarterback, Tyler Buchner out for season (shoulder).

North Carolina

WR Josh Downs and RB Caleb Hood are each questionable with lower body injuries. RB British Brooks is out for season (lower body).

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against North Carolina.

Notre Dame is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games against North Carolina.

Notre Dame is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of North Carolina’s last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of North Carolina’s last 6 games against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is 20-1 all-time versus North Carolina

Line and Total

Notre Dame -1 (1-2) (1-2 ATS) at North Carolina (3-0) (1-1-1 ATS)

According to Odds Shark, Notre Dame is currently a 1.5 favorite over the Tar Heels. North Carolina is undefeated on the season and should be well rested for this weekend’s game as they will be returning from a bye week. They will be led by quarterback, Drake Maye who leads the nation in passing yards (930) and passing touchdowns (11).

The same cannot be said for Notre Dame as they survived a scare last week in South Bend. The Irish were behind 17-14 entering the 4th quarter before outscoring the Golden Bears by 10 points to secure its first win of the season, 24-17. During the second quarter, it seemed the Irish offense discovered that utilizing its running backs in lieu of allowing the quarterback to handle the majority of the carries was the recipe for success.

It appeared the Notre Dame defense benefitted from the extra time on the bench while the offense extended drives. It allowed the defense to salvage its energy which enabled them to create plays in big moments. The Ademilola brothers (Jayson and Justin) caused havoc on Cal’s quarterback for what seemed to be the entirety of the game. Also, for the second week in a row, Howard Cross III was atop the leaderboard in team tackles with seven. That type of energy combined with similar offensive game planning will be needed this weekend in Chapel Hill for the Irish to pick up its second win of the season.

PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 3:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (12-13) (11-14 ATS)

Wisconsin (2-1) (2-1 ATS) at #2 Ohio State -18 (3-0) (1-2 ATS)

Ohio State depantsed Toledo last week, 77-21. Heisman candidate, C.J Stroud threw for 367 yards including 5 touchdowns. Wisconsin crushed New Mexico State, 66-7. Wisconsin is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games against Ohio State. The Badgers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Ohio State. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Ohio State’s last 7 games against Wisconsin. Ohio State opened at -17, before the line rose to -18. The total also increased from 55.5. to 57. PICK: Ohio State

Marshall -3 (2-1) (2-1 ATS) at Troy(1-2) (2-1 ATS)

Last week, Marshall fell on the road to Bowling Green in overtime, 34-31. Troy did not fair much better as they lost on the final play of the game to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers launched a 53-yard touchdown pass to win, 32-28 as time expired. The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Marshall’s last 12 games. Marshall is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games on the road. Troy is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games against an opponent in the East Division. Troy is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games. Marshall opened at -4.5 before falling to -3. The total is hovering around 52. PICK: Marshall

Arizona (2-1) (2-1 ATS) at Cal -3 (2-1) (2-1 ATS)

Cal was shutout in the 4th quarter and lost at Notre Dame last week, 24-17. Cal was limited to under 300-yards of total offense. Arizona squeaked by North Dakota State, 31-28. Arizona is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games against California. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 6 games. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of California’s last 7 games against Arizona. California is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Arizona. PICK: California

Wyoming (3-1) (2-2 ATS) at #19 BYU -22.5 (2-1) (2-1 ATS)

Last week BYU traveled to Eugene and was stunned by Oregon, 41-20. The Ducks held BYU to 61 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Wyoming shot down Air Force, 17-14. The Falcons were limited to just 101-yards passing. Wyoming is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games against Brigham Young. The total has gone OVER in 5 of Wyoming’s last 7 games. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Brigham Young’s last 5 games. BYU is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games against an opponent in the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars opened -21.5 before settling in at -22.5. The total dropped from 52.5 to 50. PICK: BYU

Stanford (1-1) (0-2 ATS) at #18 Washington -14 (3-0) (3-0 ATS)

Stanford heads to Washington fresh from a bye week while the Huskies are coming off of an upset victory over Michigan State, 39-28. Washington held the Spartans to a mere 42-yards rushing. Stanford is 0-9 ATS in its last 9 games. Stanford is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games when playing on the road against the Huskies. Washington is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 6 games against Stanford. Washington has remained solid at -14. The total shot up drastically from 59.5 to 64. PICK: Stanford

UNLV -2.5 (2-1) (3-0 ATS) at Utah State (1-2) (0-3 ATS)

UNLV remains undefeated after running over North Texas last week, 58-27. UNLV tallied 365-yards rushing. Rebels’ running back, Aidan Robbins finished with 227-yards rushing and three touchdowns. Utah State was home on a bye week bandaging its wounds after falling to Weber State a week prior, 35-7. UNLV is 0-6 SU in its last 6 games against Utah State. The total has gone OVER in 5 of UNLV’s last 6 games against an opponent in the Mountain West Conference. Utah State is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against UNLV. PICK: UNLV

Virginia (2-1) (0-3 ATS) at Syracuse -11 (3-0) (3-0 ATS)

Last week, Syracuse derailed Purdue, 32-29. The Orange kept Purdue to 61-yards rushing. It took a game-winning field goal as time expired for Virginia to beat, Old Dominion, 16-14. Virginia is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Virginia’s last 6 games. Syracuse are 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home. The Orange opened -9.5 before reaching where it sits now at -11. The total dropped a couple of notches to 53. PICK: Syracuse

#5 Clemson -7 (3-0) (1-2 ATS) at #21 Wake Forest (3-0) (2-1 ATS)

Clemson kenneled the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last week, 48-20. The Tigers held Tech to just 12 yards on the ground. Wake Forest prevented a 2-point conversion by Liberty with just over a minute remaining in the game to stay undefeated as they won, 37-36. Clemson are 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The total has gone OVER in 6 of Clemson’s last 8 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. Wake Forest is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing as the underdog. Clemson has remained steady at -7. The total is also firm at 56. PICK: Wake Forest

Navy (0-2) (0-1 ATS) at East Carolina -17 (2-1) (3-0 ATS)

The Midshipmen are returning from a much-needed bye week after having lost its first two games. East Carolina will likely be equally as fresh after sipping on Campbell last week, 49-10. Navy is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games against East Carolina. The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Navy’s last 10 games. The total has gone OVER in 7 of East Carolina’s last 9 games against Navy. East Carolina is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games against an opponent in the American Athletic Conference. East Carolina has remained at -17. The total is hovering around 50. PICK: East Carolina

Boston College (1-2) (0-3 ATS) at Florida State -16.5 (3-0) (2-1 ATS)

Last week, Boston College defeated Maine, 38-17. Maine was held to 89-yards rushing. Meanwhile, the Seminoles’ back-up quarterback, Tate Rodemaker led them to a 35-31, come-from-behind-victory at Louisville. Boston College is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against Florida State. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston College’s last 6 games on the road. Florida State is 2-7 ATS in its last 9 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. Florida State is solid at -16.5. The total has also remained the same at 48.5. PICK: Florida State

#7 USC -6.5 (3-0) (3-0 ATS) at Oregon State (3-0) (3-0 ATS)

USC crushed Fresno State last week, 45-17. The Trojans racked up 517-yards of offense. Oregon State had its way with Montana State, 68-28. The Beavers also racked up over 500-yards of offense. Southern California is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games against Oregon State. USC is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Oregon State’s last 6 games against USC. Oregon State is 7-0 ATS in its last 7 games at home. The Trojans opened at -12.5 before the line plummeted to -6.5. The total rose from 67.5 to 71. PICK: Oregon State

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents listed in bold.