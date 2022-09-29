About Last Week

The Notre Dame offensive line is guilty as charged. The big men for the Irish stole the Tarheels’ lunch money, ordered food, and ate it in front of them while the North Carolina defense did nothing about it. Notre Dame rushed for nearly 300 yards as a team. Irish running back Audric Estime carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 7.9 yards per carry. The offensive line protected Notre Dame quarterback, Drew Pyne as well. Pyne was sacked just one time while passing for 289 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Irish defense held its own yet again, limiting North Carolina to 67 yards on the ground. As a unit, the Irish defense finished the game with three sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis is lost for the season due to a torn ACL, and TE Mitchell Evans is out indefinitely due to an injured foot. Tyler Buchner is out for the season (shoulder). TE Kevin Baumann will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 93 rd with 369.25 total offensive yards per game.

with 369.25 total offensive yards per game. Notre Dame is 53 rd with 355.50 defensive total yards per game.

with 355.50 defensive total yards per game. Notre Dame is 2-2 overall on the season.

Notre Dame is 2-2 ATS on the season.

The O/U is 1-2-1 on the season.

Notre Dame is 0-2 ATS at home and 2-0 ATS on the road.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 5:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (20-17) (19-18 ATS)

Rutgers (3-1) (2-2 ATS) at #3 Ohio State -40.5 (4-0) (2-2 ATS)

Ohio State destroyed Wisconsin last week, 52-21. Heisman candidate C.J Stroud threw for 281 yards, including 5 touchdowns for the second consecutive week. Rutgers suffered an in-home invasion losing to Iowa, 27-10. Rutgers was limited to 61-yards rushing. Rutgers is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games against Ohio State. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Rutgers’ last 5 games on the road. Ohio State is stable at -40.5 and the total is also sitting nicely at 60. PICK: Ohio State

Cal (3-1) (3-1 ATS) at Washington State -4 (3-1) (3-1 ATS)

Cal declawed the Arizona Wildcats, 49-31. The Golden Bears racked up 354-yards rushing. Meanwhile, Washington State was outscored by 15 points in the 4th quarter to lose to Oregon, 44-41. The Wildcats were held to 53 yards on the ground. California is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games against Washington State. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of California’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Washington State. Washington State is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home. Washington State is firm at -4 across the board. The total is also solid at 53.5. PICK: California

Virginia Tech (2-2) (1-3 ATS) at North Carolina -9 (3-1) (1-2-1 ATS)

UNC was assaulted at home to Notre Dame last week, 45-32. The Irish offense tallied 576 yards, including 287 yards on the ground. The Hokies did not fair much better, losing to West Virginia, 33-10. Virginia Tech was limited to just 35-yards rushing. They also tallied 15 penalties for 132 yards. Virginia Tech is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games against North Carolina. The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Virginia Tech’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina IS 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games played in October. This line is sitting at -9, but is nearing 8.5. The total dropped significantly from 58 to 51. PICK: Virginia Tech

Utah State (1-3) (0-4 ATS) at #19 BYU -24 (3-1) (2-2 ATS)

BYU lassoed Wyoming, 38-24. Cougars’ quarterback, Jaren Hall threw for 337 yards, including four touchdowns. Utah State lost at home to UNLV, 34-24. The Aggies killed themselves with 6 turnovers, including five interceptions and one lost fumble. Utah State is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games against BYU. The total has gone OVER in 5 of BYU’s last 7 games against Utah State. BYU is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games. BYU is firm at -24 and the total is solid at 60. PICK: Utah State

Stanford (1-2) (0-3 ATS) at #13 Oregon -17 (3-1) (2-2 ATS)

Last week, Stanford was chopped down at Washington, 40-22. The Cardinal was limited to 86-yards rushing. Oregon dodged a scare at Washington State, 44-41. The Ducks tallied a whopping 624 yards of offense, including 446-yards passing. Stanford is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games against Oregon. The total has gone OVER in 6 of Stanford’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Oregon. Oregon is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games. Oregon opened at -15, before the line climbed to -17. The total also rose from 62.5 to 64.5. PICK: Oregon

New Mexico (2-2) (2-1-1 ATS) at UNLV -14.5 (3-1) (4-0 ATS)

UNLV was outgained on offense by Utah State, 421 to 320, but still managed to pull out the victory, 34-24. New Mexico was blanked by LSU, 38-0. The Lobos were held to 88 yards of total offense. New Mexico is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against UNLV. UNLV is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games. UNLV is stuck at -14.5, but the total fell from 45.5 to 43. PICK: UNLV

#10 NC State (4-0) (2-2 ATS)at #5 Clemson -6.5 (4-0) (1-3 ATS)

It took two overtimes, but Clemson defeated Wake Forest last week, 51-45. Tigers’ quarterback, D.J Uiagalelei passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns. NC State took care of business at home, beating UConn, 41-10. The Huskies were held to 39-yards passing. The total has gone OVER in 5 of North Carolina State’s last 7 games. North Carolina State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. Clemson is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games. The Clemson line hasn’t moved from -6.5, but the total fell drastically from 46 to 40. PICK: NC State

Navy (1-2) (1-2 ATS) at Air Force -14 (3-1) (3-1 ATS)

The Midshipmen sunk a field goal in the second overtime to defeat East Carolina last week, 23-20. Air Force shot down Nevada, 48-20. Air Force could only manage 80 yards through the air, but it racked up 461 yards on the ground. Navy is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against Air Force. The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Navy’s last 5 games on the road. Air Force is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games. The Falcons opened at -16 before falling to -14. The total dropped from 39 to 37.5. PICK: Air Force

Louisville -15.5 (2-2) (2-2 ATS) at Boston College (1-3) (0-4 ATS)

Last week, Louisville manhandled South Florida, 41-3. The Cardinals held the Bulls to 48 yards on the ground. Boston College was speared by the Seminoles, 44-14. The Eagles were limited to 235 yards of total offense. Louisville is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Boston College. Louisville is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. Boston College is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games. This line climbed from 13.5 to 15.5. However, the total is at 51 across the board. PICK: Louisville

Arizona State (1-3) (1-3 ATS)at #6 USC -26 (4-0) (3-1 ATS)

USC squeaked by Oregon State last week, 17-14. The outcome may have been different if it were not for four, Oregon State interceptions. Arizona State was dismantled by Utah 34-13. The Sun Devils were held to 6-yards rushing. Arizona State is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. USC is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games. The total has gone OVER in 7 of USC’s last 8 games at home. This line opened at -24 before reaching -26. The total is hovering around 60.5. PICK: USC

