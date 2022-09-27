Notre Dame finally had the kind of offense performance we’ve been waiting for, but it came against one of the worst defenses in the entire country, statistically speaking. We break down what’s sustainable and can carry over into Notre Dame’s next game in two weeks and reevaluate what the floor and ceiling of this team might be.

Drew Pyne’s big game and reason for optimism

Audric Estime, human bowling ball

Breakdowns in the secondary that had Greg very upset

Discussing whether or not Notre Dame needs more from the WRs

Why UNC’s defensive gameplan was so, so bad

Tommy Rees finding the fun plays