About Last Week

Notre Dame will be heading to Sin City fresh off a bye week. The Irish should be healthier, hydrated, and energized for the upcoming Shamrock Series showdown against the 16th-ranked Cougars. Notre Dame should possess more confidence too after having manhandled North Carolina the week prior, 45-32.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis is lost for the season due to a torn ACL, and TE Mitchell Evans is out indefinitely due to an injured foot. Tyler Buchner out for the season (shoulder). TE Kevin Baumann will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. TE Cane Berrong is questionable (knee). LB JD Bertrand will miss the entire first half due to a targeting call in the North Carolina game.

BYU

RB Miles Davis, WR Chase Roberts, DB Malik Moore, TE Masen Wake are all questionable (undisclosed). WR Puka Nacua is also questionable (leg).

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 6-2 all-time against BYU.

Notre Dame are 4-1 SU in its last 5 games against BYU.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Notre Dame’s last 9 games when playing as the favorite.

BYU is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of BYU’s last 7 games when playing as the underdog.

Point Spread and Total

#16 BYU (4-1) (2-3 ATS)at Notre Dame -3.5 (2-2) (2-2 ATS)

After being tied at halftime last week, BYU rallied to defeat Utah State, 38-26. Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall finished with 274-yards passing and three touchdowns. BYU’s defense also created three turnovers, but it allowed 204-yards on the ground, and that is what kept Utah State in the game. That type of problem must be concerning for the Cougars considering Notre Dame racked up 287 rushing yards against North Carolina in its last game.

To be fair, Notre Dame probably shares the same sentiment when it comes to BYU’s passing attack. The Irish defense surrendered over 300-yards passing including five passing touchdowns in its game against North Carolina. BYU’s quarterback is 18th in the country in passing yards and 15th in completion percentage.

Similarly to its game against the Tar Heels, Notre Dame must create turnovers on defense and control the line of scrimmage on offense for it to have a chance against the Cougars. However, the biggest key to this game may come in the form of Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne. He showed more confidence in his last game throwing for 289 yards including three touchdowns with no interceptions. Like the Las Vegas escort services, Pyne’s number will undoubtedly be called often on Saturday night. He will need to answer promptly for the Irish to get paid. Odds Shark has Notre Dame sitting at -3.5. The total is hovering around 53. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 6:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (25-22) (21-26 ATS)

#3 Ohio State -25.5 (5-0) (2-3 ATS) at Michigan State (2-3) (2-3 ATS)

The Buckeyes took care of business at home last week bullying Rutgers, 49-10. While C.J. Stroud rested his arm, Ohio State running back, Miyan Williams carried the ball 21-times for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan State suffered its third loss of the season at Maryland, 27-13. The Spartans defense surrendered 489 yards of total offense. Ohio State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games against Michigan State. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Ohio State’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Big Ten conference. The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Michigan State’s last 7 games against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are firm at -25.5 at every book. The total climbed from 61.5 to 63. PICK: Ohio State

Marshall (3-2) (2-3 ATS) – bye week

Last week, Marshall landscaped Gardner Webb, 28-7. Marshall limited GW to 19-yards rushing. Next game vs. UL Lafayette.

Cal (3-2) (3-2 ATS) – bye week

The Golden Bears were hibernating in Pullman last week as they lost to Washington State, 28-9. Next game at Colorado.

North Carolina (4-1) (2-2-1 ATS) at Miami -4 (2-2) (1-3 ATS)

The Tar Heels avenged its loss to Notre Dame by frying the Hokies, 41-10. North Carolina racked up over 500 yards of total offense. Miami was at home licking its wounds after being stunned at home the week prior to MTSU, 45-31. The Blue Raiders offense assaulted Miami with 507 yards of offense including 408 yards through the air. North Carolina is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games against Miami. The total has gone under in 4 of North Carolina’s last 6 games when playing at Miami. The Hurricanes are 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the Coastal Division. Surprisingly, Miami opened at -3 before reaching -4. The total fell from 66.5 to 66. PICK: UNC

Oregon State -7 (3-2) (4-1 ATS) at Stanford (1-3) (0-4 ATS)

Last week, the Ducks pecked Stanford away defeating them, 45-27. The Ducks wobbled all over them tallying 351-yards rushing. Meanwhile, Oregon State was slapped around at Utah losing, 42-16. Four interceptions by the Beavers gave them no shot at winning. Oregon State is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games against Stanford. The total has gone OVER in 5 of Oregon State’s last 5 games on the road. Stanford is 0-10 ATS in its last 10 games. Oregon State is -7 across the board. The total fell from 58.5 to 55.5. PICK: Oregon State

UNLV (4-1) (4-1 ATS) at San Jose State -7 (3-1) (3-1 ATS)

It took 24 unanswered points for the Rebels to defeat New Mexico, 31-20. San Jose State handled Wyoming quietly, 33-16. The Spartans recorded a balance attack on offense for a total of 456 yards. UNLV is 2-8-1 ATS in its last 11 games against San Jose State. The total has gone over in 6 of the Rebels’ last 8 games against an opponent in the Mountain West conference. San Jose State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. San Jose jumped three points from -4 to -7. The total also jumped from 51 to 53.5. PICK: San Jose State

Syracuse (5-0) (3-1 ATS) – bye week

Syracuse muscled Wagner last week, 59-0. Orange running back, Sean Tucker rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Next game vs. #14 NC State.

#5 Clemson -20.5 (5-0) (2-3 ATS) at Boston College (2-3) (1-4 ATS)

Clemson won a fist fight against NC State last week, 30-20. The Tigers held NC State to 34 yards on the ground. Boston College shot down the Cardinals, 34-33. Boston College quarterback, Phil Jurkovec passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Clemson is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games against Boston College. The total has gone over in 5 of Clemson’s last 6 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Boston College is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games. Clemson is firm at -20.5 at most books. The total is also holding steady at 50 across the board. PICK: Clemson

Tulsa -4.5 (2-3) (2-2-1 ATS) at Navy (1-3) (2-2 ATS)

Air Force sunk Navy, 13-10. The Falcons limited the Midshipmen to 114 rushing yards on 36 carries. Tulsa fell at home to Cincinnati, 31-21. Tulsa ran the ball 45 times for 45 yards. Tulsa is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Navy. The total has gone over in 13 of Tulsa’s last 20 games. Navy is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa dropped from -5 to -4.5. The total also dropped from 48 to 46. PICK: Navy

Washington State (4-1) (ATS) at #6 USC -13 (5-0) (3-2 ATS)

The Trojans cooled off the Sun Devils, 42-25. USC quarterback, Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Washington State tamed California, 28-9. Cougars quarterback, Cameron Ward passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Washington State is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. The total has gone under in 5 of Washington State’s last 6 games. USC is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games against an opponent in the North Division. PICK: Washington State

*Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents listed in bold.