Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have currently been on a heater on the recruiting trail. Although the Irish had been sluggish on the recruiting trail for the past few months, the last two weeks have been incredible for Notre Dame fans. In that time, Notre Dame landed four commitments from highly rated recruits – Ebenezer Ewetade, Rodney Dunham, Gregory Patrick, and Bubba Frazier – boosting the class of 2026 recruiting rank to number 3 in the nation per 247sports.

Ebenezer Ewetade Brings Length and Disruption to Notre Dame’s Future Pass Rush

Class of 2026 four-star Edge Ebenezer Ewetade committed to Notre Dame on April 5, 2025. Ewetade is the number 242 player in the class of 2026 and number 27 player at edge per 247Sports. He is also the fifteenth-best player in North Carolina per 247Sports. With a 6’4 221 lbs frame, his pass rushing is top notch. His wingspan is incredible, and he is already using it well as a junior in high school. If Notre Dame can get Ewetade to use his raw tools even more, he will be a force to be reckoned with on defense. One thing that he needs to work on is bulking up, because although he is 220 lbs, he’s got room to add considerably more weight without sacrificing any agility. With his height, he could be unstoppable on defense if he fills out to 245+ lbs. He had 28 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks last season. Ewetade will be interesting once he gets on campus to see how he grows into his frame and develops his skills at the college level.

Rodney Dunham Becomes Highest-Rated Commit in Notre Dame’s 2026 Class

Rodney Dunham, a five star Edge, committed to Notre Dame on April 10, 2025. Dunham is the number 14 player in the class of 2026 and number 2 player at edge per 247sports. He is also the second-best player in North Carolina per 247Sports. The 6 ‘4 230 edge rusher gave Notre Dame its highest-rated recruit in their 2026 commitment class so far per 247Sports. He chose the Irish over Duke, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Landing Dunham and Ewetade in the same week was huge because both are incredible edge rushers and have the chance to play significant roles at Notre Dame in their career.

Here are some words on Rodney Dunham from 247Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins:

“High-upside pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a true difference-maker on Saturdays with his frame and athleticism. On the younger side for the class and is hoping to play two sports in college as he’s also a talented pitcher. Still green when it comes to the technique, but has put encouraging spells of play on tape as he can dip and bend while coming around the corner before getting home with his gap-closing burst. Lacks the desired anchor strength at this stage, but ability to plant and change course leads to his fair share of run stops in pursuit. Has experience operating out of both a two- and three-point stance in an even front from a wider posting.

Gregory Patrick Bolsters Offensive Line Depth with Physical Upside and Midwest Roots

Gregory Patrick, a four-star OT, committed to Notre Dame on April 13, 2025. Patrick is the number 216 player in the class of 2026 and the number 18 player at OT per 247Sports. He is also the second-best player in Michigan per 247Sports. Patrick chose the Irish over many other top programs, including Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Alabama. He is also now the fourth OL commit in the class of 2026. Patrick joined four-star OL Ben Nichols, four-star OL Tyler Merrill, and three-star OL Sullivan Garvin in the trenches of the 2026 class. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph’s goal was to land at least four offensive linemen in the 2026 class. Patrick is also the third recruit from Michigan to commit to Notre Dame. Landing Patrick was a nice addition to a solid line class, and the O-Line is in good hands for the future.

Bubba Frazier Adds Explosiveness to Irish Receiving Corps and Special Teams

Bubba Frazier, class of 2026 three-star WR, committed to Notre Dame on April 14, 2025. Frazier is the number 372 player in the class of 2026 and number 58 player at WR per 247Sports. He is also the 46th-best player in Georgia per 247Sports. The 5’10 165 lbs WR picked the Irish over Auburn, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arkansas. He runs a 4.43 40-yard dash, which will bring a ton of speed to South Bend. Frazier is now the second WR in Notre Dame’s 2026 class. Although he has a smaller frame, with his speed, he will be a solid wide receiver for the Irish in the slot.

Here are some words on Bubba Frazier from 247Sports Scouting Analyst, Gabe Brooks:

“Exciting offensive weapon who fits a slot role in the long term, but could also move around for backfield touches in varying personnel packages. Also could provide return game touches. Strong production with 2,400-plus scrimmage yards on 213 total touches during sophomore-junior seasons. Added limited defensive and special teams snaps. Couples explosive linear acceleration with above-average speed-changing nuance. Capable of taking the top off the deep third, but also a fierce run-after-catch threat in the screen/jet/fly game.”

​Bubba Frazier’s junior-year film highlights his explosive playmaking abilities, showcasing his versatility as both a receiver and a runner. In the 2024 season, he amassed 753 receiving yards and 604 rushing yards, demonstrating his capability to impact the game from various positions on the field. Frazier exhibits exceptional burst off the line and quick acceleration, making him a potential deep threat and a valuable asset in open space. His speed and agility also suggest potential contributions in the return game, although he had limited opportunities in that role during his junior year.

All four of these recent commitments in the class of 2026 will play a big role at Notre Dame when their time comes. Notre Dame recruiting is not yet done, though, as they have multiple visits this week and several other commitment announcement dates set. It will be interesting to see how everything shapes up, but right now it’s looking like the Irish will have one of the best classes in the country for 2026.