Notre Dame’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail continued today as four-star safety Ayden Pouncey from Winter Park High School in Florida announced his commitment to Notre Dame’s class of 2026. Ranked among the top safeties in the country, Pouncey’s commitment gives Notre Dame yet another major building block in their defensive backfield on the same weekend it saw two stalwarts from the secondary, the last few seasons, get selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Recruitment Overview

Pouncey chose Notre Dame over an impressive list of other offers, including Florida, Florida State, Penn State, LSU, Michigan, and Alabama, among others. His recruitment saw heavy attention from some of the nation’s top programs, but ultimately, the combination of Notre Dame’s academics, defensive tradition, and relationship with the coaching staff won out.

“I committed to Notre Dame because of the love from the coaches and people in the building, how they made me feel comfortable,” Pouncey said, via On3 Sports. “How I fit in with the players on the team and how stable coach Mickens is at Notre Dame were big too. Coach Micken’s has been there for five years and doesn’t plan on leaving on and neither does coach Freeman. It’s the best of both worlds, they are gonna develop me on and off the field.”

On3 Sports, Saturday April 26, 2025

He took several visits this spring, including a pivotal visit to South Bend earlier this spring that set the Irish well, leading to another visit from Pouncey earlier this week that seemingly sealed the deal.

Notre Dame Connection

If the last name Pouncey sounds familiar to you for more than the Pouncey brothers from Florida, it should. Ayden Pouncey’s older brother Jordan was once committed to Notre Dame as a wide receiver in the class of 2017. He decommitted on the heels of Notre Dame’s disastrous 2016 campaign before signing with Texas and eventually transferring to Florida.

Fit at Notre Dame

Pouncey projects as a critical piece of the Irish secondary and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, who continues to absolutely crush it on the recruiting trail. Known for his physicality and strong football instincts, Pouncey fits Notre Dame’s recent trend of landing versatile safeties, and he can play both safety positions.

His range and ability to cover ground quickly make him a natural fit for Notre Dame’s defense, which has developed a reputation for producing playmaking safeties in recent years, such as Kyle Hamilton and Xavier Watts.

Scouting Report

At 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, Pouncey brings length, athleticism, and physicality to the safety position, but will need to add some weight before he gets to the next level. Recruiting analysts praise his athleticism, physicality, and ball skills.

During his junior season at Winter Park, Pouncey collected 20 tackles and 2 interceptions. His blend of quickness, tackling ability, and ball skills makes him one of the most complete safeties in the 2026 class.

Recruiting Rankings

Service National Rank Position Rank (Safety) State Rank (Florida) Rating Rivals 244 20 39 5.8 247Sports 130 12 N/A 90 On3 138 22 N/A 91.95 ESPN 162 12 25 82

Impact on Notre Dame’s Recruiting Class

With Pouncey’s commitment, Notre Dame’s 2026 class now consists of 12 members and was already ranked No. 3 nationally according to Rivals. After a bit of a lull following staff turnover in the recruiting department, the Irish continue their run of stockpiling elite talent. Notre Dame has added five new commitments since the start of April, with four of the five being consensus 4-star prospects, including Pouncey

Pouncey joins a class that already features highly regarded prospects like edge rushers Rodney Dunham and Ebenezer Ewetade, and linebacker Thomas Davis giving the Irish are strong defensive core in this cycle.

Landing Ayden Pouncey is another major win for Marcus Freeman’s staff as they build a championship-caliber roster in South Bend. His versatility, athleticism, and leadership potential make him an ideal fit both on the field and within Notre Dame’s culture.

With summer official visits approaching and more top prospects eyeing the Irish, Notre Dame fans have plenty to be excited about as the 2026 class continues to take shape.