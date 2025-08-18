Notre Dame’s tight end group took a hit when graduate student Kevin Bauman retired earlier this month, ending a career defined as much by injuries as perseverance. Bauman’s departure has naturally raised questions about depth at a position that has long been a hallmark of the Irish offense, which offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock discussed during his media session on Sunday.

Denbrock admitted that in the immediate aftermath of Bauman’s announcement, the staff did not scramble to reshuffle personnel or raid other position groups for depth. “We haven’t had those types of discussions yet. We’ve kind of just been in camp mode, right? It’s kind of been, you know, six inches in front of your face day to day,” Denbrock explained.

He did acknowledge the option of cross-training someone if absolutely necessary, “If we feel like there’s a need to kind of maybe dual train one of the younger linemen that isn’t in the starting rotation as a blocking tight end or whatever that happens to be, I’ve done that before and been in that scenario. I’m confident with the guys that are in the room though.”

Eli Raridon: The Next Great Notre Dame TE?

The player Denbrock spoke the most highly of was Eli Raridon, who has battled back from multiple knee injuries and finally looks poised for a breakout. Asked about his progress, Denbrock didn’t hesitate: “I think Eli Raridon is elite and has a chance to be elite. And really, I think I’ve said this before, I think he’s got a chance to be the next really good tight end from this great university, and there’s a long line of those in front of him.” He added, “he measures up both physically and athletically to be able to do all the jobs.”

That kind of praise echoes Notre Dame’s proud lineage at the position — from Kyle Rudolph to Tyler Eifert to Cole Kmet to Michael Mayer — and frames Raridon as the next in line.

Ty Washington Working Through Injury

Raridon might be the headliner, but he won’t be alone. Denbrock also gave an update on Arkansas transfer Ty Washington, who has been limited by a nagging wrist issue: “Ty Washington, I mean, unfortunately, he’s had a little bit of a wrist issue going on that he’s been dealing with. He’s been a little sore with that, so he’s got a big old wrap on it. So we’ll get him healed up, and he’s done some good things both in the run and the pass game.”

Washington’s ability to contribute in multiple phases despite playing hurt underscores his value. Once healthy, he could become a reliable complement to Raridon, especially in heavier offensive packages.

Jack Larsen on the Rise

Finally, Denbrock highlighted true freshman Jack Larsen’s growth. “Jack Larsen continues to come along and show improvement. So, I think there’s a number of different guys we can pop in there at the tight end position,” he said. While Larsen may still be developing, his progress provides added reassurance that Notre Dame’s depth won’t be thin for long.

Between Raridon’s upside, Washington’s toughness, and Larsen’s steady progress, Notre Dame looks ok from a depth perspective at the moment despite the loss of Bauman. They are now in a situation, however, where another loss could put the Irish in a bind. Cooper Flanagan is expected to return from his Achilles injury, but the timeframe for his return is unknown at this time.