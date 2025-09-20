Story Highlights Jeremiyah Love sets a career high with 157 rushing yards as the Irish ground game explodes.

Jadarian Price scores four touchdowns, including a 100-yard kickoff return — first by a Notre Dame player since 2000.

CJ Carr nearly perfect, completing 10 of 12 passes for 223 yards and two scores.

Notre Dame offense racks up 535 yards without punting, while defense still shows cracks against the pass.

Notre Dame finally got the breakthrough, at least offensively, it needed on Saturday, blasting Purdue 56–30 in front of a sellout crowd at Notre Dame Stadium to earn its first win of the 2025 season. After two weeks of uneven play and mounting questions, the Irish responded with their most explosive offensive showing of the season. Jeremiyah Love gashed the Boilermakers for a career-high 157 rushing yards, Jadarian Price scored four touchdowns in a career performance, and CJ Carr was nearly flawless in leading an offense that never punted. Defensively, many questions still remain, but at least offensively, it was the kind of emphatic bounce-back Marcus Freeman’s squad had to have to keep the year from spiraling.

Quick Hits

Notre Dame’s attack was relentless. The Irish piled up 535 yards of total offense, averaging 8.5 yards per play and scoring touchdowns on eight of their first 11 drives. The crowd of 77,622 marked the 15th straight sellout at Notre Dame Stadium. With the win, Notre Dame improved to 61–26–2 all-time against the Boilermakers and 31–11 in South Bend. The Irish also moved to 42–19 in games played for the Shillelagh Trophy, continuing their firm hold on the rivalry hardware.

The Big Picture Numbers

The numbers underline just how complete the offensive performance was. Notre Dame is now 531–131–13 all-time inside Notre Dame Stadium, but few of those wins were as balanced as this one. The Irish scored 56+ points for the second straight year against Purdue, the first time since Navy in 1993–94 they’ve gone back-to-back with 56+ against the same opponent. Even more telling, this was the first Irish game since 1966 to feature multiple rushing touchdowns of 20 or more yards and multiple touchdown receptions of 40 or more yards. The defense still leaked yards, giving up 303 through the air, but for once the offense had more than enough firepower to erase those issues.

Stats That Tell the Story

535 Total Yards of Offense — Notre Dame averaged 8.5 yards per play, slicing through Purdue’s defense with both balance and efficiency.

— Notre Dame averaged 8.5 yards per play, slicing through Purdue’s defense with both balance and efficiency. 254 Rushing Yards — The Irish controlled the line of scrimmage, pounding out five touchdowns on the ground.

— The Irish controlled the line of scrimmage, pounding out five touchdowns on the ground. 157 Rushing Yards for Jeremiyah Love — A career-high on 19 carries, capped by a 46-yard scoring burst in the third quarter.

— A career-high on 19 carries, capped by a 46-yard scoring burst in the third quarter. 74 Rushing Yards for Jadarian Price — Added three rushing touchdowns while averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

— Added three rushing touchdowns while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. 85.0% Team Completion Rate — Carr and Kenny Minchey combined to go 17-of-20 passing for 281 yards and two scores.

— Carr and Kenny Minchey combined to go 17-of-20 passing for 281 yards and two scores. 10-of-12 Passing for CJ Carr — Nearly flawless, throwing for 223 yards and two long touchdowns.

— Nearly flawless, throwing for 223 yards and two long touchdowns. 48-Yard Touchdown to Jordan Faison — Part of his five-catch, 105-yard day, giving the offense a vertical jolt.

— Part of his five-catch, 105-yard day, giving the offense a vertical jolt. 66-Yard Touchdown to Malachi Fields — First play from scrimmage for Notre Dame, extending his catch streak to 30 straight games.

— First play from scrimmage for Notre Dame, extending his catch streak to 30 straight games. 4 Total Touchdowns for Jadarian Price — Three on the ground plus a 100-yard kickoff return — first Irish return TD since Julius Jones in 2000.

— Three on the ground plus a 100-yard kickoff return — first Irish return TD since Julius Jones in 2000. 2 Interceptions Forced by the Defense — Dallas Golden and Christian Gray came up with picks, providing a spark in an otherwise shaky showing.

— Dallas Golden and Christian Gray came up with picks, providing a spark in an otherwise shaky showing. 0 Punts — The Irish offense never needed to send the punt team out.

Defensive Struggles Still Linger

For all of the offensive fireworks, Notre Dame’s defense again gave up far too much through the air. Purdue quarterbacks combined for 303 passing yards and three touchdowns, frequently finding holes in the Irish secondary. The Boilermakers racked up 20 first downs and hit multiple chunk plays that kept them within striking distance into the third quarter. Golden and Gray provided highlight-reel interceptions, but the lack of consistent pressure and the ease with which Purdue moved the ball at times remain concerns. Against stronger opponents, those breakdowns could prove costly if the offense isn’t perfect.

Milestones & Streaks

30 Straight Games with a Catch for Malachi Fields — His 66-yard touchdown on the first snap extended his streak and pushed him over 2,000 career yards.

— His 66-yard touchdown on the first snap extended his streak and pushed him over 2,000 career yards. 20th Career Rushing Touchdown for Jeremiyah Love — A short plunge in the first quarter gave him the milestone score.

— A short plunge in the first quarter gave him the milestone score. 53rd Career Appearance for Jordan Botelho — Tied him for 12th in school history, a testament to his durability.

— Tied him for 12th in school history, a testament to his durability. 15th Consecutive Sellout — Notre Dame Stadium once again packed with 77,622 fans, showing continued support despite the slow start.

— Notre Dame Stadium once again packed with 77,622 fans, showing continued support despite the slow start. Back-to-Back 56+ Point Games Against Purdue — First time since 1993–94 (vs. Navy) ND has hit that mark in consecutive years against the same opponent.

Firsts

Three True Freshmen Start in the Secondary — Dallas Golden, Tae Johnson, and Mark Zachary IV all made their first starts, the first time since 1972 three Irish defenders debuted in the same game.

— Dallas Golden, Tae Johnson, and Mark Zachary IV all made their first starts, the first time since 1972 three Irish defenders debuted in the same game. First Career Interception for Golden — A memorable debut capped by a pick in the fourth quarter.

— A memorable debut capped by a pick in the fourth quarter. First Career PATs for Erik Schmidt — The freshman kicker became the first since Justin Yoon in 2015 to convert in his debut.

— The freshman kicker became the first since Justin Yoon in 2015 to convert in his debut. First Game with Two Rush TDs of 20+ Yards and Two TD Receptions of 40+ Yards — A program first since 1966, showing just how explosive the offense was.

Career Highs & Breakouts