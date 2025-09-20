Notre Dame returns to the field this weekend in desperate need of a victory. After letting a winnable game slip away against Texas A&M in primetime, Marcus Freeman’s Irish are sitting at 0–2 for the second time in four years. Now they head into a surprising critical matchup with Purdue, a team that plays with confidence under Barry Odom and will be eager to keep the Irish reeling.

Notre Dame enters the game with major questions on defense and an offense still looking to find it’s footing. If the Irish want to get back on track, they’ll need to tighten things up on defense and finally find a consistent pass rush.

What Concerns Me

Defensive lapses after explosive plays

The most glaring issue through two weeks has been Notre Dame’s tendency to give up backbreaking chunk plays. Texas A&M racked up over 200 yards on just six snaps. Through two games, opponents have averaged 15.3 yards per catch against the Irish. If Notre Dame can’t eliminate those breakdowns, Purdue’s offense will find ways to exploit a banged-up Notre Dame secondary – Leonard Moore and Devonta Smith are both questionable.

Lack of pass rush

Notre Dame has just one sack in two games. For a defensive line that was hyped all August, that’s an alarming stat. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been disruptive with 1.5 tackles for loss, but the Irish need a lot more from their front four to take pressure off the back end. Notre Dame’s pass rush ATE against Purdue last year. We need to see that again today.

What Doesn’t Concern Me

CJ Carr tipping plays

Against Texas A&M, it was widely circulated that Carr’s foot alignment presnap was giving away whether it was a run or pass. Expect that to be cleaned up quickly. The freshman has completed 62.9% of his passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns despite mistakes like that. His talent is undeniable and he could have a big game today. The only thing that should slow him down is if the Irish want to spend more time on the run game.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price getting bottled up

Neither back has had the start that we all expected as the offensive line struggled early on. Still, Price is averaging 6.3 yards per carry with two touchdowns, while Love has racked up 206 all-purpose yards in two games. Against a Purdue defense that has allowed 125 rushing yards per game, Notre Dame’s ground game should break loose just like it did a year ago.

Tae Johnson starting for Adon Shuler

With Shuler suspended for the first half because of the BS targeting call against A&M, Johnson will get the start. He already made a splash last week with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The talented freshman looks ready for an expanded role even without a suspension to someone else forcing him onto the field.

Players to Watch

Malachi Fields

Fields has quietly become one of CJ Carr’s most reliable targets, hauling in eight receptions for 125 yards. He could be Carr’s safety valve if Purdue brings pressure.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

The freshman linebacker has been a bright spot on defense with seven tackles and 1.5 TFLs. With Purdue leaning on the run game, Viliamu-Asa’s ability to fill gaps will be critical.

Dallas Golden

The true freshman is expected to see significant snaps in the secondary, with injuries in the secondary piling up. Golden will be tested early, and how he holds up could swing the game.

Jordan Faison

Notre Dame is due to connect on a deep ball, and Faison might be the one to deliver it. He’s averaging 25 receiving yards per game, but his speed makes him the likely candidate for a big play over the top.

Erik Schmidt and Marcello Diomede

With Noah Burnette questionable, one of these two will handle kicking duties. Burnette has been perfect so far (3-for-3 on field goals, 7-for-7 on PATs), so special teams consistency could hinge on how quickly the new kicker settles in.

Prediction Time

Notre Dame doesn’t have time to sulk over two close losses. The Irish must eliminate explosive plays on defense and finally find a pass rush to protect a young secondary. On offense, expect CJ Carr and the run game to settle in against a Purdue defense that won’t have Texas A&M’s speed. A year ago, Notre Dame took out all of their frustrations from the loss to Northern Illinois on Purdue in a 66-7 laugher. I don’t expect that same level of beatdown, but even at 0-2, I don’t expect there to be too much stress for Notre Dame fans today.

Notre Dame 42, Purdue 17