For the second straight week, Marcus Freeman found himself answering questions about Notre Dame’s struggling defense. The Irish may have earned their first win of the season, but the spotlight stayed fixed on the breakdowns that have plagued this team since Week One. With calls growing louder for him to take over defensive play-calling, Freeman gave a firm answer: he won’t.

“It’s not what we’re calling at this time or why we’re calling it,” Freeman said. “It’s why aren’t we executing. It still starts with a buy-in. Everybody’s got to believe that we have the answers. It’s not Marcus Freeman should be calling the defense. We have the answers. We got to all buy in and execute this the right way.”

The message was unmistakable. Chris Ash remains the defensive coordinator, and Freeman isn’t about to take the reins away just three games into the season.

Ash Under Fire

Ash’s debut as defensive coordinator has been rocky. Notre Dame has allowed too many chunk plays, surrendered contain to mobile quarterbacks, and looked out of sync in both man and zone coverages. Every Notre Dame opponent so far this year has scored at least 27 points on an Irish defense that surrendered just 15.5 points a game in 2024. Fans and media have pointed fingers at Ash, but Freeman pushed back on the idea that a different play-caller is the answer.

“If I thought we weren’t calling the game the right way — trust me, I know the definition of insanity — if that was the case, you got to do what’s best for your program,” Freeman explained. “But that’s not the issue. We called this for this reason, and it didn’t work. They executed an explosive play. What’s the reason behind it?”

For Freeman, the focus remains on teaching and reinforcing fundamentals, not reshuffling responsibilities on the sideline.

Fundamentals Over Scheme

In Freeman’s view, the defensive calls have been sound. The problems are rooted in execution: poor technique in man coverage, zone defenders reacting too slowly to route concepts, and inconsistent pass-rush discipline.

“We got to be able to use the proper technique,” Freeman said. “You’re there, but you don’t make the play. I don’t always want to say good throw, good catch. We got to stop them. The guys we put out there we believe are good enough to execute what we call. We got to get them to play with the exact technique that we believe it’s going to take to have success.”

That sentiment has been Freeman’s consistent refrain since opening night. The scheme isn’t broken, but the players must clean up their execution if the defense is going to resemble the one that powered a championship run in 2024.

Staying Aggressive

Another point of criticism has been a perceived drop in blitzing compared to last year under Al Golden. Freeman acknowledged the numbers but rejected the idea that Notre Dame has gone soft. The issue, he said, is finishing the job.

“If we’re going to bring pressure, we got to get home,” Freeman said. “We’re not going to stop bringing pressure. But we got to do a better job of winning our one-on-one when we do bring pressure because you can’t ask the DBs to cover with one or two less defenders for an extended period of time.”

That commitment to aggression remains, but Freeman made clear that the success of those calls will depend on individuals winning battles up front.

Blocking Out the Noise

Freeman also admitted the challenge of keeping his players focused while outside noise grows louder. Fans, pundits, and social media voices are quick to pin the defense’s struggles on Ash. Freeman stressed the importance of unity in the face of that criticism.

“Outside of the football facility, somebody’s got to take blame. That’s our world,” Freeman said. “The minute they walk in here, it’s, hold on. We’re not pointing the finger at one person, one player, one coach. We’re pointing a finger at ourselves to say we’re going to do whatever it takes to get this thing fixed.”

For Freeman, the solution won’t come from swapping headsets. It has to come from players and coaches recommitting to details and fundamentals.

The Road Ahead

Notre Dame’s defense won’t get a breather this week. Arkansas brings a top-five offense to Fayetteville, led by quarterback Taylen Green, a mobile playmaker who thrives on the same extended plays that have burned the Irish so far.

Freeman knows the challenge is steep, but his stance hasn’t changed: Chris Ash is his defensive coordinator, and the answers are already in the building. What the Irish lack is not a new voice calling plays, but sharper execution from the players on the field.

“The fight mode is, call man again,” Freeman said. “I promise you my man’s not going to catch the ball. I’m going to play with the right technique and refuse to let my man catch the ball.”

The defense has its chance to prove it this Saturday against one of the most dangerous offenses in the country.