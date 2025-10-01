Notre Dame finds itself on a two-game winning streak after destroying the Arkansas Razorbacks 56–13 at Fayetteville over the weekend. As mentioned in last week’s UHND matchup report, it was noted that following Arkansas’ heartbreaking loss to Memphis a week earlier, it would not take long to determine if some of the Arkansas players had already checked out on the season. By halftime of their game against the Irish, it was obvious that some of the players had indeed thrown in the towel as the Razorbacks found themselves down 42–13 with no hope of surmounting a comeback.

This weekend Notre Dame has encouraged fans to wear green to intimidate the visiting Boise State Broncos, who are on a three-game winning streak of their own. Like Notre Dame, Boise State was also a member of the 2024 College Football Playoff, which could be an indicator that this weekend’s game against the Broncos will be more difficult than the Irish’s visit to Arkansas.

Below are some of the key matchups to look out for on Saturday afternoon:

QB CJ Carr vs. Boise State Secondary

Sometimes it is easy to forget that CJ Carr is only a redshirt freshman. Last weekend at Arkansas marked his fourth career start and second-ever road start. In that contest, Carr looked like a four-year veteran, completing 22 of 30 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns. It should be noted that Carr was replaced by quarterback Kenny Minchey in the fourth quarter as the game was out of hand. Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and Carr hope that kind of success continues this weekend against Boise State.

The Broncos’ secondary looks like it will provide stronger resistance, statistically speaking, than Arkansas did, as Boise State ranks 37th in the nation in passing efficiency. However, upon further review, those numbers came against four non–Power Four programs. It is without question that CJ Carr and company will be the Broncos’ toughest opponent to date.

Edge: Notre Dame

Boise State Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense

Boise State’s offense has found success so far this year, averaging 520 yards per game, including 7 yards per play. It enters this weekend’s game at South Bend ranked 9th in the nation in total offense. The Broncos’ offense will be facing a Notre Dame defense that ranks 96th in total defense while surrendering nearly 6 yards per play. As mentioned above, Notre Dame will be the first Power Four program Boise State has faced this season. However, the Irish defense has given up significant yardage and explosive plays to all four of its previous opponents.

In its blowout win over Arkansas, the Notre Dame defense surrendered 367 yards, including a few key drops by wide-open Razorbacks receivers. It allowed seven plays of 20 yards or more. Therefore, it is safe to assume we will see much of the same bend-but-don’t-break style of defense this weekend until proven otherwise.

Edge: Boise State

QB Maddux Madsen vs. Notre Dame Secondary

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen has been fairly consistent on the season, averaging 282 yards passing per game. He has also thrown at least one touchdown in each of the Broncos’ four games. On the year, Madsen has completed 79 of 132 attempts (59.8%) for 1,129 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception.

Unlike last week’s opposing quarterback Taylen Green, Madsen does not pose a real threat running with the football, so the Notre Dame defense should be able to devote most of its attention to the pass. With that said, the newly formed Irish secondary limited Green to 207 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. That performance came without the presence of Notre Dame All-American defensive back Leonard Moore, who missed the game due to an ankle injury. Adding safety Tae Johnson to the starting lineup in addition to welcoming nickel corner Devonta Smith back from injury proved to be a significant boost for the Irish defense.

Edge: Tie

Boise State Defense vs. Notre Dame Running Backs

Boise State boasts the nation’s 81st-ranked rush defense, and unfortunately for the Broncos, they will be facing perhaps the best running back combination in college football. Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have combined for 12 touchdowns in the past two games. Not only can the pair beat defenses on the ground, but also through the air, as Love caught two touchdown passes against Arkansas and Price caught one for 35 yards of his own.

On the ground is where they earn their NIL money. Price has already carried the ball 40 times for 273 yards (6.8 YPC) and six touchdowns. Love has 66 carries of his own for 341 yards (5.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. The dynamic duo will be facing a Boise State defense that allows 4.27 yards per carry. That average will undoubtedly increase after Saturday’s contest.

Edge: Notre Dame

Boise State Record vs. Notre Dame Record

Looking at each team’s current record up close, you would see that Boise State is 3–1 while Notre Dame is 2–2. However, if you took a couple of steps back, you would notice that after four games into the season the Broncos have yet to play an opponent from a Power Four conference. In comparison, all four of Notre Dame’s opponents have come from Power Four conferences, including the current No. 3 (Miami) and No. 6 (Texas A&M) ranked teams in the land.

According to ESPN’s current Strength of Schedule rankings, Boise State is listed at No. 110 while Notre Dame is at No. 2. This week will be a significant step up in competition for the Broncos, and the point spread (ND –19.5) reflects that.

Edge: Notre Dame