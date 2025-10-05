Story Highlights Takeaways: Notre Dame intercepted 4 passes — Leonard Moore (2), Tae Johnson (1), Luke Talich (1).

Run defense: Boise State was held to 100 rushing yards on 34 attempts (2.9 YPC).

Money downs: Boise State went 6-for-15 on 3rd down and 1-for-3 on 4th down.

Backfield disruption: Notre Dame recorded 4 sacks (team total).

For weeks, Marcus Freeman has repeated the same three words to his defense: clarity, velocity, and violence. Against Boise State, his linebackers finally delivered all three.

“We’ve been able to get on the same page at all three levels,” said sophomore linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. “But beyond that, the violence and effort that we play with kind of fixes our mistakes.”

Notre Dame’s front seven dictated the game from start to finish. The Irish recorded 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and limited Boise State to 100 rushing yards on 34 attempts — 2.9 yards per carry.

Connecting the Front and the Back End

Freeman pointed to improved communication and cohesion as the key difference.

“To think about where that defense was and how they felt two weeks ago — it was a low point,” Freeman said. “To see the way they’ve stayed committed and stayed together, they’ve worked tirelessly. I’m so proud of them.”

That connection showed between the linebackers and the defensive line. Viliamu-Asa, Drayk Bowen, and Jaylen Sneed flowed cleanly to the ball, combining for multiple stops and consistent pressure. Their work helped trigger several of Notre Dame’s four interceptions, including two from Leonard Moore and one each from Tae Johnson and Luke Talich. Sneed had a fifth Notre Dame interception stolen from him on a terrible roughing the passer flag on Jason Onye from one of the most flag-happy officiating crews to ever step foot into Notre Dame Stadium.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had 8 tackles (3 solo), 0.5 sack and 0.5 TFL for 4 yards, and 1 pass breakup. Jaiden Ausberry had 8 tackles (1 solo) and 1.0 sack/TFL for 9 yards; Drayk Bowen had 5 tackles (1 solo) and 1.0 sack/TFL for 8 yards; Jaylen Sneed had 3 solo tackles and 1.0 sack/TFL for 8 yards.

Complementing the Pass Rush

“Linebackers are getting involved and getting to the quarterback,” Viliamu-Asa said. “We’ve got a lot of guys in the linebacker room who can do a lot of things and a great defensive coordinator who schemes it up for us. Any way that we’re able to help our D-line out, we’re willing to do it.”

The linebackers’ aggressiveness freed up the edge rushers, producing hurry after hurry that forced Boise’s quarterbacks into mistakes. The result: four sacks, four interceptions, and Notre Dame’s best defensive field position of the season.

Accountability and Consistency

Freeman credited coordinator Chris Ash for reinforcing accountability during the rough start to the year. Viliamu-Asa echoed that message when asked about the turnaround.

“I think just a message to the defense,” he said. “We got to go back to work regardless if it’s a good game, bad game, win, or loss. We got to go back to the drawing board, learn from our mistakes, and get better each week.”

That consistency has steadied Notre Dame’s defense. The linebackers’ improved reads have tightened the run fits, and the group’s speed has erased short throws that burned the Irish early in the season.

Setting the Tone

Boise converted just 6 of 15 third downs and went 1-for-3 on fourth as Notre Dame’s linebackers set the tone physically and mentally. Their discipline against misdirection and screens kept Boise’s offense off schedule all afternoon.

“It feels amazing,” Viliamu-Asa said. “Just got to get back to work and go back to it on Monday.”

Notre Dame’s defense is still building, but the linebacker corps is becoming the heartbeat of the 2025 squad. Clarity, velocity, and violence — the mantra the head coach repeats every week — are no longer slogans.

Against Boise State, they were the plan, and they worked.