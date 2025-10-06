Story Highlights Freshman safety Tae Johnson grabbed his first career interception, returning it 37 yards.

Marcus Freeman: “He’s earned it through the way he’s practiced… good to see him get one today.”

The Irish defense totaled four interceptions and four sacks for 33 yards.

Notre Dame’s defense had already started to regain its edge over the past two weeks. On Saturday, Tae Johnson made sure that momentum continued. The freshman safety read Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen perfectly midway through the game and hauled in a pass that sailed from the Boise State quarterback before sprinting 37 yards the other way for his first career interception.

It was the latest sign that Johnson’s rapid rise in Notre Dame’s defense is no accident. The play helped cap another dominant performance by Notre Dame’s defense, which finished plus-four in turnovers and limited the Broncos to 315 total yards.

Earning Trust

After the game, Freeman made it clear that Johnson’s growth has come through work, not hype.

“He’s been starting the past two weeks,” Freeman said. “That shows you the confidence we have in him. He’s earned it through the way he’s practiced. He’s been close the last couple games on getting some of those picks, and it was good to see him get one today.”

Freeman called Johnson “a really good football player” and “a freak athlete,” praising how the young safety continues to improve in his reads and discipline each week. “He’s got a high ceiling,” Freeman added. “I’m excited for his future.”

Carrying on Notre Dame’s Safety Tradition

At Notre Dame, standout safety play has become more than a strength — it’s an expectation. From Kyle Hamilton’s range and instincts to Xavier Watts’ All-American rise in 2023, the Irish have consistently developed impact players on the back end of their defense.

Johnson’s combination of athleticism, physicality, and ball skills fits that lineage perfectly. His interception against Boise State showed flashes of the same instincts that made Hamilton and Watts game-changers on the back end of the Irish defense. If his development continues on its current trajectory, Johnson could be next in a line of safeties who define the identity of Notre Dame’s defense.

Part of a Bigger Defensive Surge

Johnson’s interception was one of four on the day for the Irish — two from Leonard Moore and another from Luke Talich. Together, they helped Notre Dame hold Boise State to 215 passing yards and just one touchdown through the air. The defense also piled up four sacks for 33 yards, consistently disrupting the Broncos’ rhythm.

“It felt like we just getting our identity in check,” Moore said after the win. “We went out there and we hooped. We played violent.”

Freeman echoed that message. “To think about where that defense was and how they felt two weeks ago — it was a low point,” he said. “To see the way they’ve stayed committed and stayed together, they’ve worked tirelessly. I’m so proud of them.”

A Glimpse of What’s Ahead

For a defense that has relied on experience, Johnson’s emergence provides an encouraging look at the next wave – especially with the experience of Devonta Smith being neutralized with a couple of injuries already this season. His instincts and playmaking helped seal a third straight win for the Irish and added another building block to a defense that’s starting to look confident again.

“He’s improving every week,” Freeman said. “He’s earned it through the way he’s practiced… good to see him get one today.”

If Saturday was any indication, Tae Johnson’s first interception won’t be his last — and it might just be the start of another great safety story in South Bend.