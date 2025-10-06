The Irish bullied their way to a 28–7 victory over the outmatched Boise State Broncos last weekend. It was obvious from the beginning that Notre Dame’s size alone would be too much for Boise State to handle. Not only did the bigger Irish offensive line not surrender a sack, but it also provided enough space for the ground game to average over seven yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Broncos could only manage 100 yards on 34 carries, including four quarterback sacks.

This weekend, Notre Dame will be hosting an opposing offense that is eerily similar to its own. The Wolfpack showcases a quarterback who is not afraid of airing it out, combined with a running back who can take it to the house on any given carry.

Below are some of the key matchups to look out for on Saturday afternoon:

QB CJ Bailey vs. Notre Dame Secondary

CJ Bailey might only be a sophomore, but he plays with the poise of a veteran player. He makes the most of what the defense gives while not making many mistakes. Through six games of the season, Bailey has only thrown three interceptions, and all three of them came against Duke. So far, he’s completed 138 passes (74.6 CMP%) for 1,660 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He’ll be facing the nation’s 114th-ranked pass defense that is still finding its way through inexperience and injuries. Tae Johnson’s play on the field has solidified him at starting safety for Notre Dame while defensive backs Dallas Golden and Mark Zackery are still getting settled. Alabama transfer Devonta Smith’s physicality is also a pivotal piece to the nickel corner position, but Smith cannot seem to remain healthy. He exited the game against Boise State with a calf injury and is out vs. NC State. This weekend, Bailey will be the toughest quarterback challenge for this Notre Dame secondary since Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed.

Edge: NC State

Hollywood Smothers vs. Notre Dame Defense

Another rising star for the Wolfpack is their running back, Hollywood Smothers, who has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of six games this season. The sophomore has 100 carries for 693 yards (6.9 YPC) and five touchdowns. He has also had runs longer than 50 yards three times this season, proving he can hit paydirt from any distance. Not only can he hurt a defense as a runner, but also as a receiver, as Smothers has caught 21 passes for 124 yards (5.9 YPC) and a score.

Smothers will be facing his toughest opponent to date, as the Irish defense boasts the 43rd-ranked rush defense in the country, limiting ball carriers to 3.62 YPC. The closest defense Smothers faced to Notre Dame was East Carolina’s, which is currently ranked 44th against the run. In that game, Smothers was held to 76 yards on 22 carries (3.5 YPC). Edge: Notre Dame

WR Jordan Faison vs. NC State Secondary

It’s been obvious since Week 1 against Miami that Jordan Faison is one of, if not the favorite, targets of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr. If the Irish need a catch in crucial moments, that is typically where the football is going. Faison has caught at least five passes in four of Notre Dame’s five games. In total, he has 25 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns. He also has three catches of 20 yards or more, including one for 48 yards.

Faison should have a lot of space to make catches, as he’ll be facing a Wolfpack secondary ranked 97th against the pass and allowing over 10 yards per completion. Edge: Notre Dame

NC State Defense vs. Notre Dame Running Backs

While NC State’s offense has a dynamic runner of its own, the Wolfpack defense has not yet faced any backfield as potent as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. What makes the Irish so lethal is that there is not a drop-off between substitutions, so each back remains fresh for four quarters. Last weekend marked the 10th time that the pair each scored a rushing touchdown in the same game, including the fourth time this season.

Notre Dame’s backfield will be facing an NC State run defense that is ranked 57th in the country, surrendering 131.8 yards per game. It should be noted that last week NC State held lowly Campbell to 67 rushing yards, which helped pad some of the Wolfpack’s defensive statistics. That was a terrible way to prepare for J&J Express.

Edge: Notre Dame

CJ Carr vs. NC State Defense

Last weekend’s performance against Boise State was considered an “off day” for CJ Carr. It was a game in which he completed 15 of 23 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. A pair of those incompletions were errant throws that would’ve resulted in touchdowns. If that was an “off day” for Carr, then that is not good news for NC State, as they feature a pass defense ranked 70th in Team Passing Efficiency Defense (130.86).

It cannot be stressed enough that one of the most important statistics for any offense is its quarterback’s passing efficiency. Notre Dame features one of the best in this category, as its quarterback is ranked No. 7 in the nation with a passing efficiency of 179.68. Carr is classified as a redshirt freshman on paper, but his performance on the field is seasons beyond his five-game experience.

Edge: Notre Dame