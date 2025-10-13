Story Highlights Freeman confirmed ongoing talks between Notre Dame and USC leadership to extend the rivalry.

As Notre Dame turns its focus to Saturday’s visit from USC, Marcus Freeman’s stance on the future of the Notre Dame – USC rivalry was clear and unwavering: keep it going.

When asked Monday about where things stand with the series, Freeman said discussions are already underway between both schools’ administrations. “I know our leadership administration and their leadership administration are talking to try to find a way to extend this rivalry,” Freeman said. “I’m confident it will be extended. But it’s not—I don’t have any proof that it’s being extended right now, but I know there’s discussions and hopefully we can continue this great rivalry.”

For now, Freeman’s focus is fixed on this year’s matchup. “The focus right now for me obviously is this one that we have,” he said. “That’s the only one that’s guaranteed and put everything we got into this one that we have.”

“Let’s Continue This Thing”

Freeman noted that while the details of any future scheduling talks are handled by leadership, his opinion has been made very clear behind closed doors.

“They asked my opinion,” Freeman said. “It’s very clear: let’s continue this thing. And that’s it. They handle the rest of it. Pete Bevacqua and Ron Powlus and our leadership, they’ll handle the discussions with them. But they know the head coach of this football program desires to continue this rivalry.”

The reason, Freeman said, goes beyond Notre Dame. “It’s not just because I’m at Notre Dame,” he explained. “It’s because I think it’s great for college football. I think the rivalry between Notre Dame and USC is a great rivalry—one of the best—and I think it’s great for college football and the two institutions to continue this rivalry.”

Respect for a Storied Opponent

Freeman also acknowledged the challenge USC presents this season, calling the Trojans “a talented, well-coached team” that sits at 5–1. He pointed out their offensive balance and skill talent across the board.

“It’s a balanced attack,” Freeman said. “It isn’t just one-sided, not just throwing it or just running it. It’s a true balanced attack. They’re doing a good job in both phases there. It starts with the quarterback who’s playing well—he’s not taking many sacks, credit to the O-line. He’s delivering the ball, making good decisions, not turning the ball over.”

Freeman highlighted the Trojans’ personnel depth as a defining feature of the rivalry matchup. “Number six, I’ve respected him from last year—he’s a dude,” Freeman said. “He is a good football player, tough, plays the game the right way. And then the wideout number eight is a great player. They’ve got weapons all over the place.”

Defending the Tradition and Recruiting Battle

Freeman also addressed the recruiting component of the Notre Dame–USC dynamic, especially with former Notre Dame assistant Chad Bowden now at USC. Asked whether the rivalry had grown more intense, Freeman redirected the focus back to promoting Notre Dame’s strengths rather than countering outside narratives.

“We spend a lot of time—our focus has to be on selling Notre Dame,” he said. “If snow is going to prevent you from coming to Notre Dame, you’re probably not the competitor that we desire to have here.”

While acknowledging that California remains a key recruiting territory, Freeman emphasized finding players who “fit this place.” “California is obviously an important state to us,” Freeman said. “We’ve had a lot of success there, and we have to continue to have success there and all over America. We got to find the best players in the country that fit this place.”

Freeman cited the long line of California players who have thrived in South Bend as proof that the draw of the rivalry still matters. “There have been a lot of players from California that have fit this place that have done a really good job at Notre Dame,” he said. “We got to continue to find those guys and convince them why this is the right place for them.”

A Rivalry Worth Protecting

Notre Dame–USC has survived multiple rounds of conference realignment, coaching changes, and playoff expansion. For Freeman, the game’s meaning transcends the yearly win-loss record.

He sees it as one of the cornerstones of what still connects the sport to its roots—a national rivalry with reach, tradition, and respect. “I think the rivalry between Notre Dame and USC is one of the best,” Freeman said. “It’s great for college football and for the two institutions to continue it.”

Freeman and the Irish will have their hands full with the 2025 Trojans, but his stance was unmistakable: the game matters. The tradition matters. And in his words, it’s something worth protecting.