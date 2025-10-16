Story Highlights Freeman addressed negative recruiting tied to Notre Dame’s weather and geography.

Marcus Freeman isn’t concerned about how rival programs sell against Notre Dame — or what they say about the weather.

When asked about former Notre Dame staffer Chad Bowden, now at USC, and whether the rivalry had taken on extra heat, Freeman used the question to reinforce his recruiting philosophy.

“We spend a lot of time our focus has to be on selling Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “I don’t know what people would say against us that maybe they do say that, but if snow is going to prevent you from coming to Notre Dame, you’re probably not the competitor that we desire to have here, right?”

You know, it’s a factor. Yeah, sometimes it gets cold, but it’s it’s pretty nice right now, you know, and that’s the only thing that I’ll say about the weather.”

Freeman’s tone wasn’t defensive — it was matter-of-fact. The comment captured how he defines the type of player he wants at Notre Dame: one who sees challenge as opportunity. Freeman has constantly stressed his mantra of challenge everything and choose hard when it comes to selecting Notre Dame, and he never wavers from it.

Fit Over Geography

The question arose from a broader discussion about Notre Dame’s national recruiting reach and the importance of maintaining its California pipeline. Freeman made clear that geography doesn’t determine whether a player fits the program.

“California is obviously an important state to us,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of success there. And we have to continue to have success there in and all over America. All right. We got to find the best players in the country, I always say, that fit this place. And there has been a lot of players from California that have fit this place that have done a really good job at Notre Dame. And we got to continue to find those guys and and convince them why this is the right place for them.”

One only has to look at the 2025 roster to see that.

No. Name Position Hometown / High School Class 19 Madden Faraimo LB Oceanside, CA / JSerra Catholic Freshman 27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB Inland Empire, CA / St. John Bosco Freshman 18 Chance Tucker CB Encino, CA / Crespi Carmelite Senior 44 Junior Tuihalamaka DL Granada Hills, CA / Bishop Alemany Junior 83 Logan Saldate WR Salinas, CA / Palma Freshman 88 Cooper Flanagan TE San Ramon, CA / De La Salle Sophomore 26 Tyler Buchner WR San Diego, CA / The Bishop’s School Senior

Several of the players above were direct, head-to-head recruiting wins over USC – most notably Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa and Madden Faraimo.

The idea of “fit” — that Notre Dame isn’t for everyone, but perfect for the right kind of competitor — has been a through line in Freeman’s tenure. The program recruits across the country, but it always comes back to identity.

Focus on Selling Notre Dame

While Bowden’s move to USC created an easy storyline, Freeman refused to engage in rivalry rhetoric. He redirected the focus back to what Notre Dame controls: its message.

That approach reflects Freeman’s broader philosophy — authenticity over salesmanship. Whether on the field or the trail, the Irish emphasize preparation, toughness, and accountability.

The Right Kind of Competitor

For Freeman, that quote wasn’t about the just the weather — it was about mindset. Notre Dame’s appeal, he believes, lies in its expectations. Players who want easy aren’t the ones who succeed there.

His words summed up the program’s recruiting approach as clearly as anything he’s said this year: Notre Dame won’t chase comfort or trends. It recruits players who choose hard — and choose South Bend for what it represents.

Whether he intended it or not, Freeman’s comment of “If snow is going to prevent you from coming to Notre Dame, you’re probably not the competitor that we desire to have here,” is probably one that will follow him, in a good way, for a long time as the head coach at Notre Dame.