Notre Dame retained the Jeweled Shillelagh with a statement win built on toughness and explosive plays. The Irish ran wild for 306 yards behind a dominant offensive line, as Jeremiyah Love erupted for a career-best 228 yards and a touchdown while Jadarian Price added another score and a 100-yard kickoff return that flipped momentum in the third quarter. CJ Carr contributed two total touchdowns, and the defense forced three turnovers while holding USC to just 68 rushing yards to secure the rivalry victory in South Bend.

Game Highlights: