Notre Dame took care of business in Chestnut Hill, extending its winning streak over Boston College to ten straight games. But while the Irish dominated statistically and never trailed, the 25–10 final felt more like a grind than a statement. Between missed kicks, penalties, and red-zone lapses, Notre Dame’s offense struggled to match the defense’s consistency. It was enough to win — but not cleanly — as the Irish moved to 6–2 heading into November.

Here’s how the numbers tell the story of Notre Dame’s sixth win of 2025.

Key Stats

458 – Total yards of offense.

Notre Dame finished with 458 total yards — 261 rushing and 197 passing — outgaining Boston College by more than 150 yards.

94 – Jeremiyah Love’s fourth-quarter run.

Love broke free for a 94-yard run, becoming the first player in program history with two 90-yard rushing plays in a career.

2 – Interceptions by Tae Johnson.

The freshman safety picked off two passes, setting a new career high and giving the Irish defense 12 interceptions over the past four games — its best four-game total since 1977.

4 – Consecutive games with at least two interceptions.

Notre Dame’s defense continued its ball-hawking streak, matching the 1995 team’s mark of four straight games with multiple picks.

35 – Consecutive games with a reception for Malachi Fields.

Fields’ 40-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter extended one of the nation’s longest active streaks.

25 – Straight starts for Jeremiyah Love.

Love’s streak at running back is now tied for second in program history behind Allen Pinkett’s 35.

58 – Career appearances for Jordan Botelho.

Botelho’s 58th game moves him into eighth all-time for games played in Notre Dame history.

Milestones, Firsts, and Career Highs

Jeremiyah Love joins elite company.

Love’s three-yard touchdown run and 94-yard burst gave him 35 career touchdowns, tying Vagas Ferguson (1976–79) for sixth on Notre Dame’s all-time list. His 29 career rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh with Audric Estimé (2021–23) and Neil Worden (1951–53).

Career days for the linebackers.

Drayk Bowen posted a career-best 14 tackles, while Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa added a career-high nine stops.

Sophomore Sullivan Absher makes first start.

Absher earned his first career start at left guard, while freshman Owen Strebig made his first career appearance on the offensive line.

Love and Pauling connect again.

C.J. Carr’s 44-yard touchdown strike to Will Pauling in the first half marked the second game this season in which he’s thrown multiple 40+ yard touchdown passes.

Positive Trends

Defense keeps dictating games.

The Irish defense forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and held Boston College to just 10 points and 79 rushing yards. Notre Dame has now intercepted at least two passes in four straight games — its best run since 1995.

Composure in key moments.

Despite offensive miscues, the Irish never lost control. The defense responded after each turnover, and the offense delivered enough explosive plays to put the game away.

Negative Trends

Missed kicks and points left behind.

Two missed extra points, a missed field goal, and a failed red-zone possession combined to keep the scoreline closer than it should have been.

Penalties stall drives.

Notre Dame was flagged seven times for 70 yards, extending drives for Boston College and wiping out several chunk plays on offense.

Execution still uneven.

Between penalties, missed assignments, and erratic special teams, the Irish couldn’t sustain the kind of offensive flow they showed earlier in October.

Team Notes

Attendance: 44,500 (capacity crowd at Alumni Stadium).

44,500 (capacity crowd at Alumni Stadium). Series dominance: Notre Dame has now won ten straight against Boston College, the longest streak in the rivalry’s history.

Notre Dame has now won ten straight against Boston College, the longest streak in the rivalry’s history. ACC success: Marcus Freeman is 14–2 against ACC opponents and 6–2 in true ACC road games.

Marcus Freeman is 14–2 against ACC opponents and 6–2 in true ACC road games. Defensive streak: The Irish have 12 interceptions over the last four games — their most over a four-game span since 1977.

The Irish have 12 interceptions over the last four games — their most over a four-game span since 1977. Leahy Trophy retained: Notre Dame keeps the Frank Leahy Memorial Trophy for another year.

Final Word

Notre Dame’s 25–10 win over Boston College was another reminder that talent and control don’t always equal clean football. The Irish offense moved the ball well and continued their defensive takeaway tear, but penalties and kicking issues kept this one from ever feeling like the rout it should’ve been. Still, at 6–2 and hitting their stride defensively, the Irish remain in position for a strong November — if they can tighten up the details.