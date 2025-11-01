CJ Carr threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeremiyah Love broke loose for 136 yards and two scores, including a 94-yard dagger in the fourth quarter. The Irish defense suffocated BC, allowing just 12 rushing yards and forcing three interceptions. Drayk Bowen led the way with 14 tackles and a sack as Notre Dame moved to 6-2 heading into November.
Irish Highlights
- CJ Carr: 18-of-25, 299 yards, 2 TDs
- Jeremiyah Love: 17 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs (94-yard score)
- Will Pauling: 4 receptions, 73 yards, 1 TD
- Malachi Fields: 2 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD
- Eli Raridon: 3 receptions, 59 yards
- Total Offense: 458 yards (8.3 yards/play)
- Rushing Defense: Held BC to 12 total yards on 33 attempts (0.4 avg)
- Drayk Bowen: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL
- Tae Johnson: 2 interceptions
- Adon Shuler: 1 interception
- Team Sacks: 5 (Bowen, Viliamu-Asa, Sneed, Burnham, Young)