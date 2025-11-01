CJ Carr threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeremiyah Love broke loose for 136 yards and two scores, including a 94-yard dagger in the fourth quarter. The Irish defense suffocated BC, allowing just 12 rushing yards and forcing three interceptions. Drayk Bowen led the way with 14 tackles and a sack as Notre Dame moved to 6-2 heading into November.

Irish Highlights