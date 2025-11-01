After a well-timed bye week, No. 12 Notre Dame heads to Chestnut Hill for a rivalry matchup that looks like a mismatch on paper. The “Holy War” has had its share of dramatic moments over the years, but this one feels decidedly one-sided. Boston College enters at 1–7, struggling on both sides of the ball, while the Irish are rested, getting healthy, and still clinging to realistic College Football Playoff hopes.

This is the kind of game Notre Dame should dominate — the kind of November performance that reinforces their standing among the nation’s elite. The only real question is whether the Irish come out sharp after the break or need a quarter to shake off the rust. Either way, the talent gap is enormous, and if Notre Dame executes, this shouldn’t be close for long.

Things That Worry Me This Week

The Post-Bye Rust Factor – Coming off a bye week, Notre Dame risks being a little sluggish early. Timing and tempo can slip after a week off, and a slow start would let Boston College hang around longer than it should.

The Post-Bye Rust Factor – Coming off a bye week, Notre Dame risks being a little sluggish early. Timing and tempo can slip after a week off, and a slow start would let Boston College hang around longer than it should.

Playing Down to the Competition – As lopsided as this matchup looks, it's still a rivalry game. We've seen Notre Dame let lesser teams hang around before – though not very recently. A fluky turnover or special-teams lapse could create some early tension. This will be Boston College's Super Bowl since they are out of bowl contention already so they will likely come and play witht heir hair on fire early.

Staying Healthy Down the Stretch – The Irish are getting to a good place physically right now, even with some OL out today. The goal is to dominate and get the starters out by the fourth quarter — not pick up any unnecessary injuries before the November homestretch.

Things That Don’t Worry Me This Week

The Run Game – Boston College’s run defense has been among the worst in the country, giving up nearly 190 yards per game. With Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price fresh after the bye, Notre Dame should pound away from the opening drive.

The Run Game – Boston College's run defense has been among the worst in the country, giving up nearly 190 yards per game. With Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price fresh after the bye, Notre Dame should pound away from the opening drive.

Defensive Matchup – BC's offense has been anemic and inconsistent, ranking near the bottom nationally in efficiency. The Irish defense should control this one, even if there's a brief lapse early.

Focus and Motivation – This isn't a trap week. With the playoff conversation still alive, Marcus Freeman's team knows it needs to dominate to stay in it. Expect a sharp, businesslike effort.

Talent Disparity – Top to bottom, this is a massive mismatch. Notre Dame's size, depth, and athleticism should overwhelm BC on both sides of the ball. Once the Irish find rhythm, this game could get ugly fast.

Players to Watch

Jeremiyah Love – RB – Notre Dame’s ground game should run right through him. Expect big chunks of yardage and multiple touchdowns as the Irish establish dominance in the trenches.

Jeremiyah Love – RB – Notre Dame's ground game should run right through him. Expect big chunks of yardage and multiple touchdowns as the Irish establish dominance in the trenches.

Jadarian Price – RB – The perfect complement to Love's explosiveness. Price has been steadily finding his rhythm, and this matchup gives him a chance to post a breakout stat line.

Will Pauling – WR – With Jaden Greathouse sidelined again, Pauling becomes the go-to target in the passing game. If BC sells out to stop the run, he could be the beneficiary of some easy play-action opportunities.

Boubacar Traore – DE – The Boston native has been Notre Dame's best pass rusher all season. Look for a monster game from him returning to his hometown.

Dallas Golden – CB – BC will likely have to throw early and often, and Golden has the kind of ball skills that can flip field position in a hurry. Don't be surprised if he adds another interception to his résumé.

Sullivan Absner – OG – He will get the start in place of the injured Billy Schrauth. He filled in well against USC and shouldn't have a problem against Boston College either.

Prediction

Boston College may have enough energy early to land a couple of punches, but the Irish should take control by the middle of the second quarter, if not much sooner, and never look back. The rushing duo of Love and Price will be too much for the Eagles to handle, and Notre Dame’s defense will smother any semblance of an offense from the Eagles.

This is exactly the type of game Notre Dame needs to handle with authority — take care of business, stay healthy, and stack another convincing win before the schedule stiffens again.

Notre Dame runs wild in Chestnut Hill, covers easily, and reminds everyone that they’re not going away quietly in the playoff race.

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Boston College 10