Few rivalries in college football capture the collision of history, geography, and identity quite like Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh. The Irish and Panthers first met in 1909, and for more than a century the matchup has produced national upsets, legendary players, and some of the most dramatic games in Notre Dame’s long and storied past. From Pitt’s early dominance under Jock Sutherland to Notre Dame’s control of the series under Leahy, Parseghian, and Holtz — and the unforgettable modern thrillers in 2008 and 2012 — this rivalry has always carried extra weight.

It’s a series built on recruiting turf battles, blue-collar roots, and top-10 showdowns, with each program taking turns shaping national championship races. Though the Irish and Panthers no longer meet annually in the modern scheduling era, every matchup still feels like a callback to the sport’s earlier decades — a reminder that some rivalries don’t need frequency to stay fierce.

Notre Dame – Pitt Series Overview

As of the 2025 meeting, Notre Dame leads the all-time series 50–21–1. The rivalry has produced upsets, blowouts, triple-overtime epics, and multiple matchups with national implications.

Pitt first appeared on Notre Dame’s schedule in 1909. The rivalry was a natural: relative proximity, shared northeastern footprint, and the same independent status for decades. As Western Pennsylvania grew populated with Catholic immigrants working in steel mills and coal mines, facing Notre Dame carried an extra layer of identity and cultural significance.

Notre Dame also valued the rivalry for recruiting. Western Pennsylvania produced two of Notre Dame’s seven Heisman Trophy winners — John Lujack of Connellsville and Leon Hart of Turtle Creek — as well as quarterbacks Terry Hanratty, Tom Clements, and Joe Montana. The region was a wellspring of Irish stars for decades.

Pitt, meanwhile, built a national power of its own. Under Pop Warner, the Panthers won national championships in 1915, 1916, and 1918. Warner’s successor, Jock Sutherland, produced additional championships in 1929, 1931, 1934, 1936, and 1937, with his famed “Dream Backfield” of Dick Cassiano, John Chickerneo, Marshall Goldberg, and Curly Stebbins leading the charge.

In the pre- and post-war eras the rivalry ran hot. Notre Dame opened 4-0-1 against Pitt, but Sutherland dominated the span between Rockne and Leahy, going 5–1. Frank Leahy responded with a 9–1 mark against the Panthers, and Ara Parseghian famously went 11–0.

Tony Dorsett, a Thorn in Notre Dame’s Side

Dan Devine’s defenses were rugged and typically smothered opposing backs — but Tony Dorsett was different. The Pitt legend accumulated 754 rushing yards on 96 attempts across four games against Notre Dame, still the most rushing yards any player has ever recorded against the Irish.

In 1976, Dorsett and Pitt hammered Notre Dame 31–10 in South Bend, the Irish home opener. Dorsett went on to win the Heisman Trophy that season, and Pitt claimed the 1976 national championship.

Pitt Joins a Conference

As the landscape of college football shifted and independents declined, Pitt joined the Big East in 1991 and remained there until 2012. The Panthers entered the ACC in 2013, which placed the rivalry on a rotating schedule — meeting approximately every three years as part of Notre Dame’s ACC scheduling agreement.

Pitt Stadium and Heinz Field

Pitt played its final season in historic Pitt Stadium in 1999 before moving into Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium), which it shares with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city’s passion increasingly shifted toward the NFL, but the Irish-Panther rivalry has retained its emotional edge for both fan bases.

The Modern Era: 2012 Forward

One of the most dramatic modern games came on November 3, 2012, when undefeated No. 3 Notre Dame faced a dangerous, unranked Pitt team in South Bend. The Irish trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter before Everett Golson led a furious rally to force overtime. Notre Dame fumbled inches from the goal line in the second overtime, survived a missed Pitt field goal, and ultimately won 29–26 in triple overtime on a Golson sneak. The victory kept Notre Dame’s undefeated regular season alive and remains one of the most memorable escapes in program history.

The decade that followed has tilted heavily in the Irish’s favor, with Notre Dame winning all four meetings from 2015 through 2023 (42–30 in 2015, 19–14 in 2018, 45–3 in 2020, and 58–7 in 2023).

Other Notable Games in the Notre Dame–Pitt Rivalry

1944 — Notre Dame 58, Pitt 0

On September 30, 1944, Notre Dame delivered the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry with a 58–0 win at Pitt Stadium. The Irish forced six fumbles and six interceptions, overwhelming Pitt with 499 yards of offense.

1966 — Notre Dame 40, Pitt 0

During their 1966 national championship season, Notre Dame blanked Pitt 40–0 on the road. Ara Parseghian’s defense smothered the Panthers, one of four shutouts the Irish recorded that year.

1982 — Unranked Notre Dame Upsets No. 1 Pitt (31–16)

On November 6, 1982, unranked Notre Dame stunned No. 1 Pittsburgh 31–16 at Pitt Stadium. Freshman Allen Pinkett sparked the upset with a 76-yard touchdown run, and Notre Dame outscored Pitt 21–0 after halftime.

1989 — No. 1 Notre Dame Crushes No. 7 Pitt (45–7)

On October 14, 1989, top-ranked Notre Dame smashed No. 7 Pittsburgh 45–7 at Pitt Stadium. The Irish dominated both lines of scrimmage and overwhelmed the Panthers with physicality and depth.

2005 — Notre Dame 42, No. 23 Pitt 21 (Charlie Weis’s Debut)

In Charlie Weis’s first game as head coach, Notre Dame demolished No. 23 Pittsburgh 42–21 on September 3, 2005. Brady Quinn threw for 227 yards, Jeff Samardzija posted 130 receiving yards, and the Irish totaled 502 yards of offense in a nationally televised statement win.

2008 — Pitt 36, Notre Dame 33 (4OT)

Though not an Irish win, it remains historically relevant: Pitt beat Notre Dame 36–33 in four overtimes, still the longest game in Notre Dame history. The back-and-forth thriller helped re-ignite the rivalry for a new generation.

2012 — Notre Dame 29, Pitt 26 (3OT)

As detailed earlier, Notre Dame’s undefeated season nearly collapsed before the Irish clawed back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. The triple-overtime win stands as one of Notre Dame’s most dramatic modern escapes.

2015 — Notre Dame 42, Pitt 30

On November 7, 2015, No. 8 Notre Dame controlled the game wire-to-wire at Heinz Field, with Will Fuller catching two long touchdowns from DeShone Kizer. The Irish outgained Pitt 437–398 and remained alive in the College Football Playoff race.

2018 — Notre Dame 19, Pitt 14

On October 13, 2018, No. 5 Notre Dame survived yet another Pitt scare. Ian Book connected with Miles Boykin for the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown before the Irish defense closed it out. The win kept Notre Dame’s undefeated regular season intact as the Irish eventually earned a spot in the then 4-team College Football Playoffs.

2020 — Notre Dame 45, Pitt 3

In the COVID-adjusted 2020 season, No. 3 Notre Dame steamrolled Pitt 45–3 on the road. The Irish defense held Pitt to just 162 total yards, while the Irish hit multiple explosive plays through the air.

2023 — Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7

On October 28, 2023, Notre Dame recorded its modern high-water mark in the rivalry, a 58–7 blowout in South Bend. The Irish scored two defensive touchdowns and dominated every phase.

By the Numbers: Notre Dame vs. Pitt Rivalry

114 — Years since the first meeting in 1909.

— Years since the first meeting in 1909. 72 — Total games played in the series (through 2023).

— Total games played in the series (through 2023). 50 — Notre Dame wins in the rivalry (50–21–1).

— Notre Dame wins in the rivalry (50–21–1). 11 — Consecutive Notre Dame wins from 1964–1974, the longest streak by either team.

— Consecutive Notre Dame wins from 1964–1974, the longest streak by either team. 58–0 — Largest margin of victory in the series (Notre Dame, 1944).

— Largest margin of victory in the series (Notre Dame, 1944). 4 — Overtimes in 2008, still the longest game in Notre Dame history.

— Overtimes in 2008, still the longest game in Notre Dame history. 4 — Times Notre Dame has defeated a top-10 Pitt team

3 — Overtimes in the 2012 game that helped preserve ND’s undefeated season.

— Overtimes in the 2012 game that helped preserve ND’s undefeated season. 0 — Pitt wins over Notre Dame when the Irish were ranked No. 1.

— Pitt wins over Notre Dame when the Irish were ranked No. 1. 2023 — Notre Dame’s most recent win in the series, a 58–7 blowout in South Bend.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh — Full Series History

ND Leads 51–21–1 (.705)