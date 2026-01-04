As Notre Dame’s opening portal weekend came to a close without nary a commitment while losing out on some top targets, the Irish added one more visitor to their list for Monday. Tulsa tight end transfer Brody Foley is now expected on campus along with a host of other portal targets.

That addition doesn’t change the tone of what has been a frustrating portal opening, but it adds some intrigue to the first visitors Notre Dame is set to host this cycle and could help change Notre Dame’s fortunes. The Irish lost out on wide receiver Nick Marsh and cornerback Jontez Williams on Sunday.

Why Adding a Tight End Makes Sense

Tight end wasn’t seen as a portal need largely because Notre Dame has recruited well at the position. Cooper Flanagan, Jack Larsen, and James Flanigan are all set to return and compete for snaps, and the staff remains high on the group’s long-term ceiling. Injuries have limited Flanagan, however, and Larsen and Flanigan are relatively unproven at this point.

But with Eli Raridon off to the NFL, there’s a very real short-term gap — particularly when it comes to proven pass-catching production. That’s where Foley fits the conversation.

Brody Foley: Established Production, Defined Role

Foley leaves Tulsa as an experienced, offense-ready tight end who produced at a high level in 2025. After transferring to Tulsa from Indiana and stepping into a starting role, Foley finished the season with 37 receptions for 528 yards and seven receiving touchdowns – an average of 14.3 yards per catch – while also chipping in 12 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for nine total scores on the year. That scoring tally ranked among the nation’s best for tight ends in 2025.

Foley’s performance earned significant recognition in the American Athletic Conference, as he was named First Team All-American Conference — the first Tulsa tight end to receive that honor since the program joined the league in 2014.

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, he proved to be a true focal point in Tulsa’s passing game, showing an ability to stretch the seam, win contested catches, and find the end zone consistently. That blend of size, production, and accolades is why he fits plausibly as an immediate contributor at a position that suddenly matters for Notre Dame with Eli Raridon off to the NFL.

Fit at Notre Dame

If Notre Dame adds a tight end in the portal, it has to be someone who raises the floor of the room immediately – not someone who blocks the development of younger players. Foley checks that box.

He would give Notre Dame an experienced pass catcher who can handle early snaps, absorb some of Raridon’s vacated targets, and allow the younger tight ends to develop without being forced into oversized roles too quickly.

If Notre Dame is going to supplement its offense through the portal, doing so with proven, role-specific players like Foley makes sense.