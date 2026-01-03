Notre Dame’s pursuit of defensive tackle help through the transfer portal continues to take shape, and one of the most important names on the board is now reportedly officially visiting. Wake Forest defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba has a visit set with Notre Dame, placing the Irish firmly in the mix for a player widely viewed as one of the top defensive tackles available in the portal this cycle.

According to Ibirogba’s representation, he has visits scheduled with Notre Dame, Texas Tech, and Tennessee.

Coveted Wake Forest defensive line transfer Mateen Ibirogba has lined up several visits including Texas Tech, Notre Dame and Tennessee, his agent Jon Perzley of @SPORTSTARSNYC tells @CBSSports.



He ranks as the second-best defensive player in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/0CJH5O2TVe — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

Texas Tech has been considered the program to beat, largely due to its aggressive NIL approach and willingness to invest heavily in transfers rather than build through recruiting. That reality hasn’t changed – but the fact that Ibirogba did not simply commit early is meaningful in itself. At one point on Friday, there was speculation that he was all but locked in with Texas Tech.

For Notre Dame, just getting Ibirogba to campus qualifies as a small but important win. Texas Tech’s ability to throw money around these days has been well documented, and early momentum pointed toward a fast resolution. Instead, Ibirogba is taking visits, giving Notre Dame and Tennessee legitimate opportunities to present their case. In a portal market where timing and resources often dictate outcomes, staying alive matters.

On the field, Ibirogba fits exactly what Notre Dame is searching for at defensive tackle. He’s a proven Power Five interior lineman with the strength and experience to play meaningful snaps early, particularly against the run. He is widely considered to be the top rated DT available in the portal at the moment. While his production at Wake Forest was built more on consistency than splash, that reliability is precisely what Notre Dame needs after interior depth was thinned this offseason. Defensive tackle is not a position where the Irish can afford to gamble or wait on long-term development.

Ibirogba’s visit also comes as Notre Dame’s defensive tackle board becomes clearer. The Irish are reportedly set to host Xavier Gilliam from Penn State and Horace Lockett from UCF, and they have also been linked to Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. Taken together, those names paint a clear picture of Notre Dame’s approach: experienced defensive tackles with college production who can stabilize the middle of the defense immediately.

None of this makes Notre Dame the favorite for Ibirogba, particularly with Texas Tech’s NIL strength looming large. But this visit ensures the Irish remain a real factor in a recruitment that could help define the outcome of their portal cycle. At a position of this importance, Notre Dame can’t afford to sit on the sidelines — and Ibirogba’s visit confirms they aren’t.

Defensive tackle remains the position to watch most closely, and Ibirogba sits near the top of that list.