Notre Dame has added a high-profile edge defender to its transfer portal visitor list, as All-American Utah defensive end John Henry Daley is expected on campus this week, according to BGI’s Mike Singer. While it remains early in the process, Daley’s resume alone makes this one of the most significant visits the Irish are scheduled to host so far this portal cycle.

Daley’s 2025 campaign was elite by any measure: 48 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, with 91 sack yards pacing him among the nation’s most disruptive defenders. His sack total ranked tied for second nationally, and he forced two fumbles while breaking up a pass before suffering a season-ending injury in late November.

Those numbers earned Daley Associated Press All-America Second Team honors, and he was also named to the AFCA All-America squad — marks that place him among the premier defenders in the country.

At 6-4 and around 255 pounds, Daley’s blend of size, burst, and violence off the edge offers more than just sack production — he influences blocking schemes, forces quarterbacks to climb the pocket, and routinely creates second-level opportunities by collapsing plays early. That kind of disruptive impact doesn’t just improve a pass rush; it reshapes how opposing offenses plan against you.

Where Daley Fits at Notre Dame

Edge wasn’t widely viewed as a primary need for Notre Dame this cycle — not unless the Irish could land a true difference-maker. Daley fits that bill. In fact, while Notre Dame lost Josh Burnham to Indiana, Burnham was primarily a rotational contributor and not an every-down edge threat the way Daley proved himself in the Big 12. Adding Daley would be a clear upgrade in both production and upside.

The Irish still have a pressing need inside at defensive tackle, where tackling consistency and push against the run remain priorities. Even so, a player like Daley could allow Notre Dame to be more flexible schematically; his presence might let the Irish slide other defenders into more interior or hybrid roles — potentially even creating spots for someone like Bryce Young to operate as a positional disruptor at DT more regularly.

Early Portal Cycle a Mix of Swings and Misses

Daley’s entry comes after a busy portal weekend for Notre Dame. Brody Foley, one of the more talked-about offensive visitors, was added to this week’s visit list late Sunday with the Notre Dame staff eager to add playmakers. Foley’s combination of athleticism and production made him one to watch.

Of course, the weekend also had its setbacks: the Irish lost Nick Marsh and Jontez Williams, both of whom were top targets for the Irish. Those losses underscore the volatility of the portal, but also the opportunity – when elite talents like Daley become available, Notre Dame can pivot quickly and add impact where it matters.

Why Daley Is a Different Kind of Portal Target

Notre Dame’s portal history is littered with players who filled roles well. Daley is different because his performance this past season wasn’t just “good for a transfer” — it was elite at a national level. He was both productive (11.5 sacks, 17.5 TFL) and decorated (multiple All-America honors), the kind of addition that doesn’t just fill a need or plug a hole – it elevates a unit.

Landing multiple defensive tackles is still the top priority this cycle, but landing Daley would immediately enhance Notre Dame’s pass rush and force opponents to respect a front that can attack both the edge and interior threats. And after a weekend that began with notable losses, adding a prospect of Daley’s caliber could be exactly the kind of statement the Irish needed.