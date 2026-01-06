Former Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley is expected to visit Notre Dame Fighting Irish tomorrow, offering a bit of overdue positive momentum in what has otherwise been a slow start to the transfer portal cycle for the Irish. After several misses and limited visitor activity over the weekend, Notre Dame has a legit opportunity to change the tone in a hurry.

Keeley is a familiar name in South Bend. He was one of the earliest blue-chip commitments of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame before decommitting and signing with Alabama. Nearly two years later, he returns to campus with college experience, rotational production, and a clearer sense of where he fits as a player. Keeley did not enter the portal in the initial wave this weekend, but was quick to set up a visit to a place he is very familiar with from when he was recruited by the Irish out of high school.

Edge isn’t the most pressing need for Notre Dame, but adding someone of Keeley’s caliber and versatility would be a huge boost for Notre Dame’s defensive line. Like Bryce Young, Keeley has the versatility to play inside as well as on the EDGE.

During the 2025 season at Alabama, Keeley carved out a role within a deep and veteran-heavy defensive line rotation. He appeared in a dozen games and finished the year with 15 total tackles and three sacks, production that reflected steady growth. His snap count increased as the season progressed, especially in higher-leverage situations, a sign that Alabama’s staff trusted him to handle responsibility even if he wasn’t a full-time starter.

That trust extended into the postseason. In Alabama’s College Football Playoff win over Oklahoma, Keeley was part of the edge rotation in a game that kept Oklahoma’s offense off-balance after their initial hot start. He registered 2 pressures and a sack while logging 35 snaps – his most of the season.

Alabama DL Keon Keeley flashed his five-star potential in Alabama’s first round matchup against Oklahoma.



The Florida native finished the game with four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.



What are your thoughts on Keeley’s breakout performance? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ICV5kwiKX2 — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) December 23, 2025

For Notre Dame, Keeley represents a blend of pedigree and projection. He’s a former five-star recruit who already understands the program, the coaching staff, and the expectations in South Bend. Adding him would raise the ceiling of the defensive line room considerably and provide additional flexibility across the defensive front.

For Keeley, the appeal is equally straightforward. A change of scenery could lead to a more defined role and a chance to accelerate his development as he enters the heart of his college career. He was set on Notre Dame early on his recruitment before Alabama surged late.

This visit doesn’t guarantee a commitment, and it shouldn’t be framed that way, but after a portal cycle that has so far delivered more frustration than traction, hosting a player like Keeley so quickly after he entered the portal is a big plus for Notre Dame.

Keeley’s visit fits into a broader theme for Notre Dame along the defensive front. The Irish remain thin on the interior and are still searching for answers at defensive tackle, but adding high-end edge talent can help alleviate pressure elsewhere. Whether it’s through improved pass rush, rotational flexibility, or the ability to move pieces like Bryce Young inside more frequently, additions like Keeley and/or John Henry Daley, who is currently on campus, represent the type of calculated moves Notre Dame needs to make. After an early portal cycle defined by missed opportunities and visits that never happened, simply getting players of Keeley’s caliber on campus matters. Now Notre Dame has to start closing.