Notre Dame continues to add names to its transfer portal visitor list this week, with Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham scheduled to visit South Bend today. Graham isn’t a boundary receiver in the traditional sense of other Irish targets — he isn’t the prototype big-field boundary threat — but his recruiting pedigree, work ethic, and college production make him a compelling addition amid Notre Dame’s search for depth and playmakers.

A former five-star prospect, Graham was one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, rated as a five-star wide receiver and one of the top overall recruits nationally. In the 247Sports composite, he ranked as the top recruit in Indiana, the No. 7 wide receiver in the class, and among the top 25 players nationally. Ohio State beat out a number of other major offers for his commitment, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and others, before he signed with the Buckeyes.

Graham’s path at Ohio State illustrates both the level of competition at a blue-blood receiver room and his gradual emergence within it. As a freshman in 2024, he played sparingly, appearing in four games and redshirting while gaining experience behind a loaded group of wideouts.

In 2025, Graham saw more opportunities, finishing the season with six receptions for 93 yards, an average of 15.5 yards per catch. His usage was sporadic, reflective of the crowded Ohio State receiver depth chart that featured multiple elite playmakers ahead of him in Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Even so, when he saw the field, he showed an ability to gain chunk yardage and make contested catches, at times working significantly in the second half of games and demonstrating the type of length and route ability Notre Dame brains like to see.

Before his college career, Graham was a prolific playmaker at New Haven High School (IN), where he totaled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons combined. A junior year haul of 48 catches for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns helped establish him as one of the nation’s top receiver prospects.

What makes Graham interesting for Notre Dame isn’t simply the numbers, but the trajectory and context of those numbers. At Ohio State, he’s been part of one of the country’s deepest receiver rooms — a dynamic that has limited opportunities for many talented players. Leaving Columbus could give him a clearer path to playing time, a situation the Irish have shown they value when considering portal fits.

From Notre Dame’s perspective, Graham would add polished route-running, a solid physical profile at roughly 6-1 and 195 pounds, and the experience of competing in big games at a Power Five program. He isn’t the prototypical “boundary X” target in a vacuum, but he can stretch the field and create schematically clean looks — which has value in any offense.

This visit is another chance for Notre Dame’s staff to evaluate a young player with upside, high recruiting pedigree, and real on-field experience — factors that matter when trying to land a commitment in a competitive portal environment. With other targets like Nick Marsh and Ian Strong now off the board, diversifying Notre Dame’s receiver search with someone like Graham makes sense both strategically and schematically.