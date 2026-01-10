Notre Dame is trending in its transfer portal recruitment of former Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham, as multiple national reporters logged expert predictions today projecting him to land in South Bend.

While nothing is official and no announcement has been made, predictions from analysts at On3 tend to be pretty accurate during the portal cycle. At a minimum, it signals that Notre Dame has positioned itself as the program to beat in Graham’s recruitment, which is a welcome sign of momentum after a slow start to the window.

Understanding the Fit

It is important to clarify what Graham is and is not as a receiver. He is not a traditional boundary “X” wideout, which many assumed would be Notre Dame’s primary offensive focus in the portal after Malachai Fields moved on to the NFL. Instead, Graham profiles as a versatile, speedy receiver capable of stressing defenses vertically, working from multiple alignments, and generating explosive plays.

Graham arrived at Ohio State as one of the most highly regarded wide receiver prospects in the country, a five-star recruit out of Indiana with elite athletic traits. His limited production in Columbus had far more to do with circumstance than ability. Ohio State’s wide receiver room has been a yearly logjam of NFL-caliber talent, and Graham found himself buried behind a depth chart few programs in the country can match.

That situation became even more fluid with Ohio State losing longtime wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, which added uncertainty around Graham’s role and development. For a player with significant upside still searching for a clearly defined path, exploring the portal made sense.

Why Notre Dame Makes Sense

From Notre Dame’s perspective, Graham represents a move toward upside and versatility in an offense led by one of the nation’s best quarterbacks. While the Irish still could and likely will continue to pursue a true boundary receiver in the portal, adding Graham would be about upgrading the room with explosive potential rather than closing the book at the position.

Notre Dame returns Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse in 2026, but the depth chart remains fluid. After Greathouse’s breakout during the 2024 College Football Playoff run, injuries limited his availability this past season, reinforcing the need for additional reliable playmaking options.

Geography also plays a role. Graham is an Indiana native, and a return closer to home without sacrificing national relevance or postseason opportunity strengthens Notre Dame’s appeal. Graham also has a strong relationship with Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson, which does not hurt in a portal recruitment.

Portal Momentum Finally Building

This recruitment reflects a broader shift after a slow opening week in the portal. Early returns were defined more by near-misses, including players who visited campus and ultimately signed elsewhere, such as defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, than tangible wins.

That context makes the recent wave of predictions more notable. Along with Graham, Notre Dame also received On3 projections late in the week for former Alabama edge defender Keon Keeley, signaling that the Irish may be starting to convert evaluations into commitments.

Defensive tackle remains the most pressing roster need. However, upgrading an already strong roster on the margins only enhances Notre Dame’s championship outlook in 2026.