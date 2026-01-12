After a relatively quiet start to the transfer portal last week, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame flipped the switch in a big way on Monday. The Irish added four players across multiple position groups in a single day, injecting both immediate help and long-term depth into the roster as the portal window enters its critical phase.

It was the type of coordinated response Notre Dame needed after a slower opening stretch, and one that immediately reshaped the conversation around this portal cycle.

Keon Keeley: A Full-Circle Return With Upside

Keeley’s commitment brings a full-circle moment for Notre Dame. Once committed to the Irish before flipping to Alabama, Keeley now arrives in South Bend after beginning to show why he was viewed as a five-star prospect coming out of high school.

During his time at Alabama, Keeley appeared in 19 games and totaled 19 tackles, including three sacks and three-and-a-half tackles for loss. While those numbers do not jump off the page, they came in a rotational role on a loaded defensive front, and his most encouraging stretch came late in the season when his snap count increased, including during the playoff run.

Keeley’s ability to line up both on the edge and kick inside gives new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge valuable flexibility with personnel groupings and alignments. Alabama made a strong effort to retain him, but Notre Dame ultimately won out, betting on the upside of a player they knew well whose best football may still be ahead of him.

Quincy Porter: The Boundary Receiver Notre Dame Needed

Porter fills a clear need for Notre Dame as a true boundary receiver, a role the staff was intent on addressing after the departure of Malachai Fields. A highly regarded recruit at Ohio State, Porter found himself buried on one of the deepest wide receiver depth charts in the country, but still managed to make an impression when opportunities arose.

In five appearances for the Buckeyes, Porter caught four passes for 59 yards, averaging nearly 15 yards per reception. While the raw production was limited, the flashes were enough for Notre Dame to make him a priority in the portal.

Just as important, Porter arrives with three years of eligibility remaining. That makes him more than a short-term patch, giving Notre Dame a physical outside receiver who can grow into a larger role and potentially have a significant impact beyond the 2026 season.

DJ McKinney: NFL Traits on the Boundary

McKinney gives Notre Dame an experienced, physical cornerback with clear professional aspirations. Across his college career, he played in 40 games and compiled 137 tackles, four interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and a pick-six, production that reflects both durability and consistent involvement.

Most of that work came on the boundary, where McKinney was regularly tasked with matching up against top opposing receivers. He has not logged extensive snaps at nickel, but his size, ball skills, and competitiveness make him an intriguing piece for a secondary that values versatility.

With one year of eligibility remaining and a late-season injury impacting his draft outlook, McKinney arrives in South Bend motivated to put together a complete, healthy season while anchoring the outside of the defense.

Jayden Sanders: Depth With an Eye Toward the Future

Sanders joins Notre Dame after a true freshman season at Michigan, where he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 23 tackles along with a pass breakup. His most productive outing came against Nebraska, when he finished with eight tackles and a pass defended, showing comfort when called upon.

At this stage, Sanders profiles primarily as a boundary corner and arrives with three years of eligibility remaining. His addition helps offset recent departures, including Cree Thomas, and provides Notre Dame with much-needed depth after a stretch in which the secondary was frequently stretched thin.

While Sanders may not be counted on immediately for a featured role, his presence gives Notre Dame more flexibility in 2026 and beyond and reduces the likelihood of younger players being pressed into action prematurely.

What Still Needs to Be Done

Even after Monday’s surge, Notre Dame still has work to do before the portal window closes.

Defensive tackle remains the most pressing need, with the Irish trending well for Pittsburgh transfer Francis Brewu. At wide receiver, Notre Dame continues to pursue Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham, who would add a true speed element to the offense. The staff is also expected to add a kicker before the portal closes to round out the roster.

After a slow start, Notre Dame made a clear statement on Monday with a productive and balanced portal day. Keeley adds upside and versatility to the defensive front, Porter fills a much-needed boundary receiver role, McKinney brings experience and NFL traits to the secondary, and Sanders strengthens depth for the future. Notre Dame was also able to re-recruit Armel Mukam back out of the portal on Sunday, reducing the need for multiple interior defensive linemen.

It was the type of day that stabilizes the roster, expands options for the coaching staff, and positions Notre Dame well as the remainder of the portal cycle unfolds.