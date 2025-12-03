The Fighting Irish running back has not only made an impression on Notre Dame fans, but his late-season Heisman push has garnered attention from fans across the country. Jeremiyah Love’s combination of strength, agility, and speed have been compared to the likes of Reggie Bush and Barry Sanders. Not only does Love deserve to be in New York, but voters should give him serious consideration for the Heisman Trophy.

Player Profile:

Born: May 31, 2005 (20 years old)

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 214 lbs

Class: Junior

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Trophy Watchlist: Heisman, Maxwell, Doak Walker

2025 Statistics

Rushing: 199 carries for 1,372 yards (6.9 yards per carry), 94-yard run (longest), with 18 rushing touchdowns

199 carries for 1,372 yards (6.9 yards per carry), 94-yard run (longest), with 18 rushing touchdowns Receiving: 27 receptions for 280 yards (10.4 yards per catch), 36-yard reception (longest), with 3 receiving scores

The Irish Offense Is Loaded with Depth

Before I dive into Jeremiyah Love’s 2025 statistics, it is important to recognize a few things. First, most people on social media or ESPN do not like to spend time doing research, so they will just throw up numbers without any perspective or context. Unfortunately, many people have been doing it with the Miami vs. Notre Dame playoff argument, but thankfully, the College Football Playoff Committee performs a sophisticated analysis and comparison.

Secondly, these stats would be amplified if Jeremiyah Love was the only capable running back on the roster, but that is far from the case. Jadarian Price has carried the ball 113 times this season (674 yards) and will likely go in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft as well. For context, Ashton Jeanty carried the football 374 times last year during his Heisman campaign.

Also, Notre Dame’s quarterback CJ Carr went 195 for 293, with 2,741 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns this season. He was even a contender for the Heisman Trophy this season as well and certainly will be one of the favorites next year. This Fighting Irish offense is more balanced than last year’s group that made the National Championship Game.

If Notre Dame was more concerned with Love winning the Heisman rather than competing for a national championship, then sure, the Irish could have overused the running back. But Coach Freeman made the right decision and will have a healthy group of running backs if the Irish make the College Football Playoffs.

Why Should Love Go to New York?

He is one of the most iconic and dynamic running backs this decade. I would put his highlight reel up against anyone this century and he is only 20 years old. Who could forget his 98-yard run against Indiana in the first ever “on campus” playoff game, or his heroic 2-yard run in the Orange Bowl against Penn State? Certainly, those stats do not carry over from last year, but they definitely have built up his legacy and national name heading into this year’s Heisman campaign.

In 2025, there have been a plethora of highlight reels showcasing his speed (94-yard run against Boston College), video-game-like spin moves (56-yard run at Pitt), or his grittiness (48-yard run against Navy, where he fell on top of a defender but never touched the turf).

Heisman Trophy Finalists

Unfortunately, Love’s Heisman campaign took a major hit with his rib injury at Stanford (that may or may not have been a dirty play). Early in the contest, the Irish running back scored a 2-yard touchdown. But he remained sidelined for most of the game. Meanwhile, Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams added 100 yards on the ground with 3 touchdowns.

It looks like a two-horse race between Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin. Whoever wins the Big Ten Championship between #1 Ohio State and #2 Indiana will be the Heisman winner.

Final Thoughts

I remember telling people that Jeremiyah Love was going to be better than Audric Estime when Love was a true freshman. At the time, Estime was being compared to Jerome Bettis and it seemed far-fetched.

Now, Love will be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and is even leaving behind a year of eligibility. Unfortunately, with Notre Dame’s two losses early in the year, the Irish running back had an uphill battle to climb. Also, it would be difficult to beat the winner of a #1 Ohio State vs. #2 Indiana matchup where both teams are undefeated playing their 13th game of the year.

I hope Irish fans enjoyed every moment that Jeremiyah Love provided the past several seasons, because his athleticism, toughness, and track-like speed can never be replicated. Let us hope that we get to watch his greatness for four more games!