Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Football: Betting Odds & Point Spreads

Notre Dame will be hoping to do to the Yellow Jackets this week, what it did to Virginia last week, and that is win easily. And similarly to last week’s game, this week Notre Dame may not know who the opposing quarterback will be until game time.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

The Irish took care of business on the road dismantling Virginia, 28-3. Notre Dame did not wow anyone in the individual stat column, but they played well enough as a team to win easily. The Irish racked up 249 yards on the ground for 6.6 yards per carry but only managed 174 yards passing. The Irish defense was the biggest difference-maker while not only limiting the Cavaliers to three points but also only 278 yards of total offense.

Georgia Tech

The Yellowjackets lost its seventh game of the season in a shootout to Boston College, 41-30. The Georgia Tech defense surrendered over 500-yards of total offense, and the Tech offense tallied just 343-yards, including 213-yards on the ground.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Linebacker, Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker, Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Offensive Tackle, Blake Fisher will be out for a couple of more weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Linebacker, Shayne Simon out for season due to a torn labrum.

Tight End, Kevin Bauman will miss a couple of more weeks due to a fractured leg.

Wide Receiver, Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Tight End, Cane Berrong out for season due to torn ACL.

Safety, Kyle Hamilton will miss another game due to non-structural knee issues.

Line and Total

Georgia Tech (3-7) (4-6 ATS) at#8 Notre Dame -17 (9-1) (7-3 ATS)

According to Odds Shark, the early betting line opened with Notre Dame as a 17.5-point favorite, but the line has since fallen a hair to -17 across the board. The total on the game is firm at 59.5. As mentioned previously, the past couple of weeks’ games, as well as the final ones moving forward, should really ease up for the Irish offense as the opposing defenses are average to poor at best. This week the Irish will face a Georgia Tech defense that allows 30-points per game. On the flip side, the Yellow Jackets’ offense averages 29-points per game but will be facing an Irish defense that is only surrendering 21-points per contest. The Georgia Tech quarterback will also be a last-minute decision on who will be starting, Jeff Sims or freshman Jordan Yates.

Notre Dame Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games versus Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is 4-2 SU against Georgia Tech in its last 6 meetings.

Notre Dame is 29-6-1 all-time against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame defeated Georgia Tech last year, 31-13.

The total has gone under in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 6 games.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 9

Florida State (4-6) (4-6 ATS) at Boston College -2 (6-4) (6-4 ATS)

Last week, Florida State scored late to defeat Miami, 31-28, while Boston College won at Georgia Tech, 41-30. Boston College opened at -3 before falling to -2. The total on this game rose from 52 to as high as 54.5 at some books. The Seminoles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Boston College. The total has gone under in 4 of Boston College’s last 6 games against Florida State.

Toledo (6-5) (6-5 ATS) -bye week-

Purdue -11(6-4) (5-5 ATS) at Northwestern (3-7) (3-7 ATS)

Purdue was spanked by #4 Ohio State, 59-31. Buckeyes’ quarterback, C.J. Stroud, threw five touchdown passes. Northwestern took a beatdown of its own, losing to #18 Wisconsin, 35-7. The Boilermakers are -11 across the boards. The total is hovering between 47 to 47.5. Purdue is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Northwestern. The total has gone under in 6 of Northwestern’s last 9 games against teams in the Western Division.

Nebraska (3-7) (6-4) at #18 Wisconsin -9(7-3) (6-4 ATS)

The Cornhuskers will be entering this game fresh off a bye week, and the Badgers will be returning from an easy, 35-7 victory over Northwestern. Wisconsin opened at -10, but is now sitting at -9. The total increased a few points from 39.5 to 43 at some books. Nebraska is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Wisconsin. The total has gone over in 7 of Wisconsin’s last 9 games against Nebraska.

SMU (8-2) (6-4 ATS) at #5 Cincinnati -11.5(10-0) (5-5 ATS)

The Mustangs defeated UCF last week, 55-28. In that game, SMU racked up a whopping 631-yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Bearcats held their own at South Florida, winning 45-28. Cincinnati opened at -14 before the line dropped considerably to -11.5. The total is hovering around 64.5.

Virginia Tech -(5-5) (4-6 ATS) at Miami -8 (5-5) (4-6 ATS)

The Hokies tallied 573-yards of offense which led to them a 48-17 victory over Duke. Miami lost a close contest to Florida State, 31-28. The Hurricanes opened at -6.5 before the line climbed to -8. The total on this game also increased from 53.5 to 56. Virginia Tech is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games against Miami. The total has gone under in 7 of Miami’s last 9 home games against Virginia Tech.

UCLA -3 (6-4) (6-4 ATS) at USC (4-5) (3-6 ATS)

Last week, UCLA defeated Colorado 44-20 while USC’S game against Cal was postponed. UCLA is firm at -3 across the board. The total is also holding steady at 65.5. UCLA is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against USC. USC is 1-5 in their last 6 games at home.

Wofford at North Carolina (5-5) (4-6 ATS) – N/A

East Carolina -4 (6-4) (7-3 ATS) at Navy (2-7) (5-4 ATS)

Navy will be entering this game off a bye-week while East Carolina is returning from a 30-29 overtime win at Memphis. The Pirates are firm at – 4, and the total is steady at 46.5. East Carolina is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against Navy. The total has gone over in 6 of Navy’s last 8 games against East Carolina.

Virginia (6-4) (6-4 ATS) at #18 Pittsburgh -14.5 (8-2) (8-2 ATS)

Virginia fell at home to Notre Dame, 28-3. Last Thursday night, Pittsburgh defeated North Carolina, 30-23. Pittsburgh opened at -11.5 before the line jumped to -14.5. The total on this game dropped from 67.5 to 66. Virginia is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh. The total has gone under 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against Virginia.California -1.5 (3-6) (5-4 ATS) at Stanford (3-7) (3-7 ATS)



Last week, California’s game against USC was postponed, and Stanford was walloped at Oregon State, 35-14. Cal opened at -3.5 before the line dropped to -1.5. The total jumped from 43.5 to 45. Cal is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games against Stanford. The total has gone under in 5 of Stanford’s last 7 games against Cal.

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents are listed in bold.