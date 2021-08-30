Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 1 @ Florida State

We’ve officially made it to game week for Notre Dame football in 2021. The Fighting Irish travel to Tallahassee this weekend to kickoff the season against the rebuilding Seminoles who have yet to name an official starting quarterback for the contest. The Irish on the other hand, have a fully formalized depth chart as they look to build off off of last year’s playoff bid.
Offense
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|WR
|4
|Kevin Austin Jr
|6-2
|215
|SR
|5
|Joe Wilkins Jr
|6-1 1/2
|195
|SR
|WR
|3
|Avery Davis
|5-11
|202
|5th
|13
|Lawrence Keys III
|5-10 3/8
|176
|SR
|LT
|54
|Blake Fisher
|6-6
|335
|FR
|68
|Michael Carmody
|6-5 1/2
|290
|SO
|LG
|52
|Zeke Correll
|6-3
|295
|JR
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|6-4 5/8
|300
|FR
|C
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|6-4 1/2
|307
|SR
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|6-4 1/4
|295
|JR
|RG
|62
|Cain Madden
|6-2 1/2
|310
|5th
|56
|John Dirksen
|6-5 1/8
|306
|SR
|RT
|75
|Josh Lugg
|6-6 7/8
|305
|5th
|79
|Tosh Baker
|6-8
|307
|SO
|TE
|87
|Michael Mayer
|6-4 1/2
|251
|SO
|85
|George Takacs
|6-6
|247
|SR
|or
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|6-4 1/2
|242
|SO
|WR
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|5-11 3/8
|182
|SR
|21
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|6-1 1/8
|195
|FR
|QB
|17
|Jack Coan
|6-3 1/4
|223
|5th
|10
|Drew Pyne
|5-11 1/2
|200
|SO
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|215
|FR
|RB
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|199
|JR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|20
|C'Bo Flemister
|5-11 1/4
|201
|SR
Defense
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|VYP
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|260
|JR
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|6-1 3/4
|255
|SR
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|6-2 1/2
|245
|SO
|DT
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|6-3
|280
|SR
|99
|Rylie Mills
|6-5 1/8
|283
|SO
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|NG
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|6-1 3/4
|300
|5th
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-0 7/8
|275
|JR
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|DE
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|6-2 1/2
|268
|5th
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|6-3 1/8
|250
|JR
|90
|Alex Ehrensberger
|6-6 7/8
|255
|SO
|WILL
|27
|JD Bertrand
|6-1
|230
|JR
|33
|Shayne Simon
|6-2 3/4
|233
|SR
|MIKE
|40
|Drew White
|6-0 3/4
|228
|5th
|52
|Bo Bauer
|6-2 3/4
|233
|5h
|ROV
|24
|Jack Kiser
|6-1 5/8
|222
|JR
|or
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|6-1 1/2
|217
|5th
|or
|13
|Paul Moala
|5-11 1/2
|222
|SR
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart
|6-2 1/2
|205
|JR
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|6-2 1/2
|207
|SO
|FS
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|6-4
|220
|JR
|2
|DJ Brown
|6-0 3/8
|200
|SR
|SS
|3
|Houston Griffith
|6-0 3/4
|202
|5th
|16
|KJ Wallace
|5-10 1/4
|185
|JR
|CB
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|5-11 1/2
|193
|SO
|28
|Tariq Bracy
|5-10 1/8
|177
|SR
Special Teams
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|KO
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|PK
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|P
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson
|6-2
|230
|SR
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|6-1 1/8
|210
|SO
|HLD
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|30
|Jake Rittman
|6-2 1/2
|210
|SR
|PR
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR
|or
|13
|Lawrence Keys III
|5-10 3/8
|176
|SR
|KR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR