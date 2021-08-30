Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 1 @ Florida State

We’ve officially made it to game week for Notre Dame football in 2021. The Fighting Irish travel to Tallahassee this weekend to kickoff the season against the rebuilding Seminoles who have yet to name an official starting quarterback for the contest. The Irish on the other hand, have a fully formalized depth chart as they look to build off off of last year’s playoff bid.

Offense

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS WR 4 Kevin Austin Jr 6-2 215 SR 5 Joe Wilkins Jr 6-1 1/2 195 SR WR 3 Avery Davis 5-11 202 5th 13 Lawrence Keys III 5-10 3/8 176 SR LT 54 Blake Fisher 6-6 335 FR 68 Michael Carmody 6-5 1/2 290 SO LG 52 Zeke Correll 6-3 295 JR 50 Rocco Spindler 6-4 5/8 300 FR C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 1/2 307 SR 73 Andrew Kristofic 6-4 1/4 295 JR RG 62 Cain Madden 6-2 1/2 310 5th 56 John Dirksen 6-5 1/8 306 SR RT 75 Josh Lugg 6-6 7/8 305 5th 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 307 SO TE 87 Michael Mayer 6-4 1/2 251 SO 85 George Takacs 6-6 247 SR or 84 Kevin Bauman 6-4 1/2 242 SO WR 0 Braden Lenzy 5-11 3/8 182 SR 21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. 6-1 1/8 195 FR QB 17 Jack Coan 6-3 1/4 223 5th 10 Drew Pyne 5-11 1/2 200 SO 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 FR RB 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 199 JR 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO 20 C'Bo Flemister 5-11 1/4 201 SR

Defense

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS VYP 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 260 JR 9 Justin Ademilola 6-1 3/4 255 SR 12 Jordan Botelho 6-2 1/2 245 SO DT 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 280 SR 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 283 SO 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR NG 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1 3/4 300 5th 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR DE 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 1/2 268 5th 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah 6-3 1/8 250 JR 90 Alex Ehrensberger 6-6 7/8 255 SO WILL 27 JD Bertrand 6-1 230 JR 33 Shayne Simon 6-2 3/4 233 SR MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0 3/4 228 5th 52 Bo Bauer 6-2 3/4 233 5h ROV 24 Jack Kiser 6-1 5/8 222 JR or 10 Isaiah Pryor 6-1 1/2 217 5th or 13 Paul Moala 5-11 1/2 222 SR CB 5 Cam Hart 6-2 1/2 205 JR 11 Ramon Henderson 6-2 1/2 207 SO FS 14 Kyle Hamilton 6-4 220 JR 2 DJ Brown 6-0 3/8 200 SR SS 3 Houston Griffith 6-0 3/4 202 5th 16 KJ Wallace 5-10 1/4 185 JR CB 6 Clarence Lewis 5-11 1/2 193 SO 28 Tariq Bracy 5-10 1/8 177 SR

Special Teams