Podcast: Notre Dame Just Keeps Winning Much to the Dismay of Many Who Predicted a Wisconsin Win

Notre Dame took care of business again this weekend with a 41-13 beatdown of Wisconsin that wasn’t always pretty but got the job done on the road against a top-25 team. The Irish now sit at 4-0 even though many in the media picked Wisconsin to win the game and Vegas had the Badgers as 6.5 favorites.
- Cam Hart’s huge day
- Is Wisconsin forcing the bit with Graham Mertz just because he was highly rated?
- Concerns on the offensive side of the ball rear their ugly heads
- What to make of the quarterback position for Notre Dame
- The Freeman Factor starting to show as the season progresses
- Who is to blame for all of the sacks?
- Brian Kelly’s big accomplishment and well earned penalty
That and Frank tries a new 10.2% ABV stout all for the sake of the pod.
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
One Comment
“ Much to the Dismay of Many Who Predicted a Wisconsin Win”
Well played