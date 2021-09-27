Podcast: Notre Dame Just Keeps Winning Much to the Dismay of Many Who Predicted a Wisconsin Win

E19: Notre Dame Just Keeps Winning Much to the Dismay of Many Who Predicted a Wisconsin Win

Notre Dame took care of business again this weekend with a 41-13 beatdown of Wisconsin that wasn’t always pretty but got the job done on the road against a top-25 team. The Irish now sit at 4-0 even though many in the media picked Wisconsin to win the game and Vegas had the Badgers as 6.5 favorites.

Cam Hart’s huge day

Is Wisconsin forcing the bit with Graham Mertz just because he was highly rated?

Concerns on the offensive side of the ball rear their ugly heads

What to make of the quarterback position for Notre Dame

The Freeman Factor starting to show as the season progresses

Who is to blame for all of the sacks?

Brian Kelly’s big accomplishment and well earned penalty

That and Frank tries a new 10.2% ABV stout all for the sake of the pod.