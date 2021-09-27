Podcast: Notre Dame Just Keeps Winning Much to the Dismay of Many Who Predicted a Wisconsin Win

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 27, 2021
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

Notre Dame took care of business again this weekend with a 41-13 beatdown of Wisconsin that wasn’t always pretty but got the job done on the road against a top-25 team.  The Irish now sit at 4-0 even though many in the media picked Wisconsin to win the game and Vegas had the Badgers as 6.5 favorites.  

  • Cam Hart’s huge day
  • Is Wisconsin forcing the bit with Graham Mertz just because he was highly rated?
  • Concerns on the offensive side of the ball rear their ugly heads
  • What to make of the quarterback position for Notre Dame
  • The Freeman Factor starting to show as the season progresses
  • Who is to blame for all of the sacks? 
  • Brian Kelly’s big accomplishment and well earned penalty

That and Frank tries a new 10.2% ABV stout all for the sake of the pod. 

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

