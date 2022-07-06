Podcast: Conference Collision Course? Notre Dame’s Independence Being Threatened

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 6, 2022
1

Notre Dame football’s independence status feels like it’s in a perilous state at the moment with conference realignment potentially sending the Irish on a collision course with either the B1G or ACC in the near future.  We talked at length about the pros and cons of each and how we think this all plays out. We also dove into the commit-a-palooza that happened last week. 

  • Greg has a rational take on which conference he’d prefer (if forced into one) while Frank’s rationale is a whole lot pettier
  • How surprised we both were with the suddenness of USC & UCLA’s move
  • Why we don’t like where all this is headed
  • Notre Dame’s five massive commitments in six days 
  • Some bad news on the recruiting front re: Jason Moore and Richard Young
  • A multiple QB system in 2022 or nah?
  • Lots of Q&A

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Liquid Hot Magma58DIPA8.0% (4.0)
Sneak / Kane57TIPA10.2% (4.25)
Brain Death / KCBC56DIPA8.5% (4.0)
Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks55IPA5.0% (4.0)
Tremendous Cream / Other Half51TIPA10.0% (4.5)
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

Tags
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 6, 2022
1

You may also like

One Comment

  1. If Notre Dame were actually “independent”, it wouldn’t have set aside all its principles and quietly tolerated all of the destructive, money-grubbing boolshit that has gone on in college football for the past couple of decades.

    Nore Dame went along with all of it every step of the waty, and kept taking a good chunk of the loot.
    So what is the extent of this vaunted ‘indepoendence’ ? ND picks its opponents. Like a teenage girl making a party invitation list.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button