Podcast: Conference Collision Course? Notre Dame’s Independence Being Threatened

Notre Dame football’s independence status feels like it’s in a perilous state at the moment with conference realignment potentially sending the Irish on a collision course with either the B1G or ACC in the near future. We talked at length about the pros and cons of each and how we think this all plays out. We also dove into the commit-a-palooza that happened last week.

Greg has a rational take on which conference he’d prefer (if forced into one) while Frank’s rationale is a whole lot pettier

How surprised we both were with the suddenness of USC & UCLA’s move

Why we don’t like where all this is headed

Notre Dame’s five massive commitments in six days

Some bad news on the recruiting front re: Jason Moore and Richard Young

A multiple QB system in 2022 or nah?

Lots of Q&A

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Liquid Hot Magma 58 DIPA 8.0% (4.0) Sneak / Kane 57 TIPA 10.2% (4.25) Brain Death / KCBC 56 DIPA 8.5% (4.0) Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks 55 IPA 5.0% (4.0) Tremendous Cream / Other Half 51 TIPA 10.0% (4.5) Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant 50 TIPA 10.4% (4.5) 50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds 49 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery 48 TIPA 9.7% (4.5) Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk 47 DIPA 7.8% (4.25) Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer 46 Hazy IPA 5.9% (4.0) Poltergeist / Tox Brewery 45 TIPA 10% (4.25) All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

