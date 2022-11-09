S2E35: Basking in the Glow of Notre Dame Football’s Beat Down of #4 Clemson￼

Notre Dame did a thing this weekend – they kicked the crap out of a top-5 team for the first time in years. Greg and Frank had some fun on this one since it had been 27 years since the Irish beat a top-5 team the way they did on Saturday night.  The lads discussed:

  • Benjamin Morrison’s otherworldly performance
  • Notre Dame’s power rushing attack
  • The job Al Golden did keeping Clemson off the scoreboard for most of the day
  • Notre Dame wide receivers (note: this was recorded before the news of Joe Wilkins’s transfer)
  • ACC officials – awful at their job
  • Clemson’s chippiness
  • Potential impact on recruiting
