Notre Dame did a thing this weekend – they kicked the crap out of a top-5 team for the first time in years. Greg and Frank had some fun on this one since it had been 27 years since the Irish beat a top-5 team the way they did on Saturday night. The lads discussed:
- Benjamin Morrison’s otherworldly performance
- Notre Dame’s power rushing attack
- The job Al Golden did keeping Clemson off the scoreboard for most of the day
- Notre Dame wide receivers (note: this was recorded before the news of Joe Wilkins’s transfer)
- ACC officials – awful at their job
- Clemson’s chippiness
- Potential impact on recruiting