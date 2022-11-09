Notre Dame did a thing this weekend – they kicked the crap out of a top-5 team for the first time in years. Greg and Frank had some fun on this one since it had been 27 years since the Irish beat a top-5 team the way they did on Saturday night. The lads discussed:

Benjamin Morrison’s otherworldly performance

Notre Dame’s power rushing attack

The job Al Golden did keeping Clemson off the scoreboard for most of the day

Notre Dame wide receivers (note: this was recorded before the news of Joe Wilkins’s transfer)

ACC officials – awful at their job

Clemson’s chippiness

Potential impact on recruiting