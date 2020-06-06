Notre Dame Adds Commitment from Another Top CB Target

Notre Dame added another commitment for the class of 2021 on Saturday with another top cornerback target. This time it’s Ryan Barnes, a 3-star cornerback with the offer list of a much more highly touted prospect.

On top of an offer from Notre Dame, the following program all offered Barnes: Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and Virginia Tech. That’s not the kind of offer list a 3-star prospect collects.

That offer list makes it easy to see why new Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens made Barnes one of his top priorities after joining the staff earlier this year and extending an offer to Barnes in March.

On paper, Barnes is actually the lowest-rated commitment in the class, but again, that offer list does not suggest his overall rating of 585th best prospect in the country in the 247Sports is very accurate. Corners with SEC offers and offers from Oklahoma and Clemson aren’t usually sneaking just inside the top 600. Look for that ranking to improve dramatically before the final 247 rankings are released for the class of 2021.

At 6’2″, 180 lbs; Barnes fits the profile Notre Dame looks for at corner – tall and lanky. Mickens has had success in the past developing tall corners as well.

Ryan Barnes is the second cornerback that Notre Dame’s added to the 2021 class in the last few months. Philip Riley committed to Notre Dame last month. Riley, like Barnes, was one of Mickens’s top targets. The duo is a reversal of Notre Dame’s recent recruiting efforts at the position. Former cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght struggled landing elite corners during his time at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has three total commitments in the secondary now. In addition to the corner duo of Barnes and Riley, Notre Dame locked up a commitment from safety Justin Walters earlier this year as well. If Notre Dame were to add safety prospect Kaleb Edwards, they’d round out their secondary class hitting on all of their top targets.

In all, Notre Dame has 11 commitments for 2021.

In the last recruiting cycle, Notre Dame landed numbers at corner, but ended up taking some chances on prospects that were more developmental. That isn’t the case this year with Barnes and Riley.