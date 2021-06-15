Crystal Ball Trending for 4-Star WR Tobias Merriweather to Notre Dame

Notre Dame did not pick up any commitments in the immediate aftermath of its first monster recruiting weekend since 2019 this past weekend. Still, they are now trending very positively for 4-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather. On Monday, three Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports came in for Merriweather to Notre Dame – including one from their national recruiting director, Steve Wiltfong.

Heading into the visit, most felt this was a Notre Dame and Stanford battle, and while that is still the case, it appears as though Notre Dame did what it needed to do on the visit. A June 26 visit to Stanford still looms for Merriweather, but the three Crystal Balls all coming in for Notre Dame immediately following the visit is a tremendous sign for Notre Dame’s chances here.

Merriweather saw a slight rankings bump in Rivals last week, moving from 160th to 156th overall. His composite ranking on 247Sports is slightly higher at #125 overall since 247 ranks him 78th overall in their rankings.

Notre Dame needs help at wide receiver following a string of departures this off-season highlighted by the transfer of former 5-star receiver Jordan Johnson. Following the transfer of Johnson and classmate Jay Brunelle, Notre Dame now has just one receiver left in their junior and sophomore classes.

Notre Dame has one commitment at wide receiver currently, Amorion Walker, whose star is on the rise. Walker picked up an offer from Alabama over the weekend after running a 4.4 at their camp, then picked up a Michigan offer today and capped off his recent surge with an invitation to the Under Armour All-American Bowl. Ironically, Walker is currently the lowest-rated commitment Notre Dame has, by far, rankings-wise.

If Notre Dame were to add Merriweather along with Walker, they’d have a heck of a duo to build off of in this class. Notre Dame still has work to do here unless they can get Merriweather to skip that visit to Palo Alto at the end of the month, but all signs are pointing in a positive direction for Notre Dame here at the moment.