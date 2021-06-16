Notre Dame LB Target Junior Tuihalamaka Announces Commitment Date

One of Notre Dame’s top recruiting targets, Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka is announcing his commitment on Saturday according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports. The announcement is coming on the heels of his official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend that went, by all accounts, extremely well for Notre Dame. If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is right, this one looks really good for Notre Dame as well.

At the moment, there are seven predictions placed via the 247Sports Crystal Ball, and all of them point to Notre Dame for the former USC commitment. On top of Notre Dame, Texas is also in the mix. Tuihalamaka visited the Longhorns two weeks ago and reportedly really enjoyed his time in Austin.

Tuihalamaka saw a significant drop in his Rivals rankings in their newly released rankings last week but is still ranked as the #108 overall prospect in the country in the composite rankings on 247.

Following his visit to Notre Dame last weekend, when he part of a star-studded visit list, he posted the following pictures from his time in South Bend.

That gold is truly something special… a legacy I can see myself create☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/LyhTzz1C4s — Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka (@JuniorNiuafe) June 14, 2021

Ever since Tuihalamaka decommited from USC earlier this year, Notre Dame has been rumored to be his leader and nothing has changed since then. The trip to Austin definitely left a positive impression on him, but by all accounts, this one should end well for Notre Dame fans on Saturday.

Should all go as planned, Junior Tuihalamaka would be the third linebacker in Notre Dame’s class of 2022 along with Joshua Burnham (pictured with him in the tweet above) and Nolan Ziegler – both of whom are also composite 4-star recruits. He would also be the highest-rated player overall according to 247. That title currently belongs to Burnham at #113 overall.

Notre Dame did not pick up any commitments during last weekend’s huge recruiting weekend, but the wheels appear in motion for that to change by this weekend at the latest.