Notre Dame Spring Football ’21 Defensive Hype Video: Raising the Standard

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter March 27, 2021
0

Notre Dame football started spring practice for 2021 on Saturday and in advance, the WatchND crew released a pair of hype videos – one for the offense and one for the defense. In this one for the defense, the Irish defense talks about how the standard has been set for the Irish to play great defense, but that the goal is to raise the standard.

A few familiar faces such as Manti Te’o, Harrison Smith, Alohi Gilman, and Drue Tranquill all make an appearance.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close