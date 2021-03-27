Notre Dame Spring Football ’21 Defensive Hype Video: Raising the Standard

Notre Dame football started spring practice for 2021 on Saturday and in advance, the WatchND crew released a pair of hype videos – one for the offense and one for the defense. In this one for the defense, the Irish defense talks about how the standard has been set for the Irish to play great defense, but that the goal is to raise the standard.

A few familiar faces such as Manti Te’o, Harrison Smith, Alohi Gilman, and Drue Tranquill all make an appearance.