Hear Notre Dame Football CB Coach Mike Mickens Mic’d Up

While Notre Dame’s spring practice has been relatively closed off to anyone outside of the program, Notre Dame Media is doing a great job of giving fans an inside look into spring ball with great features like their latest “Irish Wired” with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Last weekend, it was running backs coach Lance Taylor who Fighting Irish fans got to see mic’d up.

It’s easy to see why Mickens connects well with recruits and players. He is fiery and energetic on the practice field without being over the top and too intense.