Highlights from Notre Dame Football’s 8th ’21 Spring Practice

Another day, another three-minute highlight reel from Notre Dame football’s spring practice. Today we get a heavy dose of the Irish working on the run game out of some RPO packages and we got to see yet another Drew Pyne to Lawrence Keys touchdown pass. We’ve seen quite a bit of the Pyne to Keys connection in these short clips so far this spring. Keys finally putting it all together would be huge for this offense.

There was also another healthy dose of Chris Tyree running between the tackles. The speedy freshman did most of his damage on the perimeter last year, but in the clips we’ve seen so far, it appears as though Tyree is getting more comfortable running inside.