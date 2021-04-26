NFL Draft Focus with PFF: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is one of the most touted defensive prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’1″ 221 pounder is adept at both wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage, and in coverage. In 2020, he registered an 82.3 coverage grade, and a 75.5 run-defense rating. He is an explosive athlete with tremendous short-area burst, that allows him to be a 3-down linebacker. ACCDN host Wes Bryant and Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash take you inside the analytics, and discuss his potential NFL team fit right here.