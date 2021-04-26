NFL Draft Tape: Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Ian Book leaves Notre Dame after an extremely successful career in which he made 35 starts and became the all-time wins leader at the quarterback position for the prestigious Fighting Irish program. Book was named 3rd-Team All-ACC following the 2020 season after compiling 3,315 total yards with 24 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. Book regularly made the spectacular play look easy as he led the Irish during his time under center. Enjoy Ian Book’s NFL Draft Tape brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.