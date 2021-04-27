NFL Draft Tape: Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

Tommy Tremble proved to be the consummate team player and an excellent all-around tight end for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Playing alongside Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer while in South Bend, Tremble totaled 35 catches for 401 yards with 4 touchdowns for his career. Tremble excelled as a blocker for the Irish and showed his versatility as he lined up at fullback on occasion for the offense. Watch Tommy Tremble‘s NFL Draft Tape brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.