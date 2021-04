Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah offers the type of versatility at the position that teams are coveting in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’1″ 221 pound senior was the 2020 ACC Defensive Player of The Year. “JOK” also brought home the 2020 Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker. For his career he tallied 142.0 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks. Enjoy his NFL Draft tape right here.