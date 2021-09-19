ICON: In The Locker Room & On the Sidelines of Notre Dame’s Win Over Purdue

Purdue talked a lot about their drum, but in the end, Notre Dame kept the Shillelagh Trophy.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 19, 2021
0

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 on the season and won their 26th game in a row inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday with a 27-13 victory over Purdue. The Irish kept the Shillelagh Trophy for the sixth time under Brian Kelly. Notre Dame is 6-0 all-time against Purdue during the Brian Kelly era now. This week’s ICON gives fans a unique look at each of Notre Dame’s touchdowns and gives an inside look to what happened on the sideline after each one. Fans get to see Kurt Hinish awarded the game ball for his efforts throughout the week in practice as well.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue 2021
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 19, 2021
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button