This one had a little bit of it all folks. Quarterback drama, late-game heroics, terrible ACC officiating (again). In the end though, Jack Coan led Notre Dame to victory after getting bench for the second week in a row. This time it was for Tyler Buchner who left the game in the 4th quarter with an apparent injury. Coan led the Irish to 11 points in the final 5 minutes to lead Notre Dame to victory. With the win Notre Dame improves to 5-1 on the season and heads into a much needed bye week.