Greg did another live Hit & Hustle yesterday that was jam-packed with recruiting information as the Irish look to wrap up the class of 2023. After the flurry of June, things have slowed a bit, but there is a new quarterback offer and Notre Dame is looking to add a few more big-time playmakers to put the cherry on top of Marcus Freeman’s first class as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.
- Previewing Jaden Greathouse’s decision
- Where things stand with Ronan Hanafin
- LB Jaiden Ausberry update
- RB Jeremiyah Love update
- Update on new QB Offer Austin Novosad
- Ben Minich film breakdown