Hit & Hustle: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Update

A new quarterback offer, Notre Dame closing in on two receivers, and updates on other top targets for 2023.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 13, 2022
0

Greg did another live Hit & Hustle yesterday that was jam-packed with recruiting information as the Irish look to wrap up the class of 2023. After the flurry of June, things have slowed a bit, but there is a new quarterback offer and Notre Dame is looking to add a few more big-time playmakers to put the cherry on top of Marcus Freeman’s first class as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

  • Previewing Jaden Greathouse’s decision
  • Where things stand with Ronan Hanafin
  • LB Jaiden Ausberry update
  • RB Jeremiyah Love update
  • Update on new QB Offer Austin Novosad
  • Ben Minich film breakdown
Austin Novosad Jaden Greathouse Jaiden Ausberry Jeremiyah Love Ronan Hanafin
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 13, 2022
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button