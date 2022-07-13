Greg did another live Hit & Hustle yesterday that was jam-packed with recruiting information as the Irish look to wrap up the class of 2023. After the flurry of June, things have slowed a bit, but there is a new quarterback offer and Notre Dame is looking to add a few more big-time playmakers to put the cherry on top of Marcus Freeman’s first class as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

Previewing Jaden Greathouse’s decision

Where things stand with Ronan Hanafin

LB Jaiden Ausberry update

RB Jeremiyah Love update

Update on new QB Offer Austin Novosad

Ben Minich film breakdown