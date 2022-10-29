Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: No.16 Syracuse suffered a tough loss at the hands of Notre Dame, 41-24. Freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson relieved Garrett Shrader (35 Pass Yards, TD) and passed for 190 yards and a score. ‘Cuse running back Sean Tucker ran for 60 yards and a TD, and Oronde Gadsden II racked up 78 yards receiving and a touchdown.